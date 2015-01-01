पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्राइम:भरनो में छोटे ने बड़े भाई को पत्थर से कूचकर मार डाला, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

भरनो11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कागजी कार्रवाई करती पुलिस।

प्रखंड के करंज थाना अंतर्गत के जोरया गांव के एक खेत से युवक का शव बरामद किया गया। मृतक की पहचान बसिया थाना क्षेत्र के जितिया टांड़ गांव निवासी एनामुएल मुंडा का 32 वर्षीय पुत्र इल्यास मुंडा के रूप में हुई। इस संबंध में करंज थानेदार अनंत कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि पूछताछ में पता चला कि इलयास मुंडा की हत्या उसके छोटे भाई प्रभुदयाल मुंडा ने पत्थर से कूचकर किया है।

दोनों भाई गांव के अन्य लोगों के साथ महाराजगंज गांव में लगने वाले बाजार से शराब पीकर लौट रहे थे। तभी किसी बात पर दोनों भाई आपस मे लड़ने लगे और छोटे भाई ने बड़े भाई की हत्या पत्थर से कुचलकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। वहीं गांव के अन्य लोग फरार हो गए। घटना की छानबीन की जा रही है।

हत्या करने के बाद हत्यारा भाई प्रभु दयाल मुंडा घटना स्थल फरार हो गया और अपने घर मे जाकर छुप गया, जिसे पुलिस ने उसके घर से उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल गुमला भेज दिया।

सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक एलयास मुंडा अपराधी प्रवृति का था और कुछ दिन पूर्व ही वह जेल से छूट कर वापस गांव आया था, और वह हमेशा अपने छोटे भाई को धौंस दिखाता था। जिससे उसका भाई काफी परेशान रहता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा, लेकिन शादियों में सिर्फ 50 मेहमानों की छूट को मंजूरी; छठ पर रोक बरकरार - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें