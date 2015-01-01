पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजनाओं में गड़बड़ी:ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने में मांगे लाखों रु., एसडीओ ने की आरोप की जांच

सिमडेगा11 घंटे पहले
  • सिमडेगा के कसडेगा क्षेत्र का मामला, कांग्रेस नेता दिलीप तिर्की ने की थी एसडीओ से मामले की शिकायत

प्रदेश कांग्रेस सदस्य सह इंटक प्रदेश सचिव दिलीप तिर्की ने उपायुक्त को आवेदन देकर सहायक विद्युत अभियंता सचिन कुमार पर गंभीर आरोप लगाया है। आरोप है कि गांव के नाम पर गुमला डिवीजन से ट्रांसफार्मर निर्गत कराकर उसी ट्रांसफार्मर को लाखों रुपए में निजी कारोबारियों और कई लोगों को बेचा गया है। उपायुक्त को दिए ज्ञापन में दिलीप ने कहा कि उन्होंने खुद बिजली विभाग के एसडीओ से मुक्तिदाता समाज कसडेगा में ट्रांसफार्मर लगवाने की बात कही, जिसमें उनके द्वारा कहा गया निजी जगहों के लिए ट्रांसफार्मर खरीदना पड़ता है और उसने 3 से 4 लाख का एस्टिमेट दिया। उन्होंने ट्रांसफार्मर लगने से पहले चेक द्वारा एक लाख दिया फिर कुछ दिन बाद दूसरे चेक से 50 हजार दिए और बाकी पैसे सचिन कुमार को नगद दिए। शंका होने पर दिलीप काे गुमला डिवीजन से पता चला कि ट्रांसफार्मर एसडीओ सचिन ने सिमडेगा के नाम पर निर्गत करवाया है। जिसका सीरियल नंबर 18725 है, जिस ट्रांसफार्मर को दिलीप को बेचा गया है, वो पंडरीपानी गांव के नाम से निर्गत कराया गया है।

बिजली विभाग के एसडीओ ने आरोप को गलत बताया
विधुत विभाग के एसडीओ सचिन कुमार ने प्रेस बयान जारी करके कांग्रेस नेता दिलीप तिर्की द्वारा लगाए गए आरोप को गलत बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि दिलीप तिर्की द्वारा इस मामले में हस्तक्षेप कर आम जनता के साथ अन्याय करते हुए पूंजीपति मानसिकता के व्यक्ति का साथ दिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि विद्युत संरचना कैसे की जाएगी यह विभाग तय करता है।

जांच के बाद बोले एसडीओ : गड़बड़ी नजर आई है, जांच के बाद ही पूरा मामला सामने आएगा

कांग्रेस नेता दिलीप तिर्की की शिकायत पर गुरुवार काे अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी महेन्द्र कुमार ने जांच की। जिस समय जांच करने एसडीओ पंडरीपानी पहुंचे ताे उसी दौरान लाइन मैन 11 हजार लाइन मैन शटडाउन लेकर कसडेगा धर्मसमाज और मुकेश प्रसाद पंडरीपानी ईंट भट्ठा में लगे ट्रांसफार्मर के तारों खोल रहे थे। लाइन काटे जाने की सूचना दिलीप द्वारा दिए जाने के बाद जांच कमेटी के अधिकारी अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी महेंद्र कुमार, कार्यपालक दंडाधिकारी शहजाद परवेज, जिला विद्युत कार्यपालक अभियंता विश्वेश्वर मरांडी द्वारा मौके पर ही लाइन काटते हुए मिस्त्री को पकड़ा गया। अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी द्वारा कर्मियों से पूछने पर कहा गया कि सहायक अभियंता सचिन कुमार ने कल शाम में ही तार को जंफर से खोलने के लिए कहा था, लेकिन समय नहीं होने के कारण हम अभी तार को खोले हैं। अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि कार्यपालक अभियंता से सभी दस्तावेज मांगे गए हैं। उन्हाेंने कहा कि निरीक्षण के दाैरान कुछ गड़बड़ी नजर आई है। जांच के बाद ही वे कुछ कह पाएंगें।

