भूमि पूजन:कैरो के जोड़ा तालाब छठ घाट पर व्रतियों के स्नानागार निर्माण के लिए किया भूमि पूजन

कैरो13 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित जोड़ा तालाब के समीप छठ घाट में मंगलवार को पंचायत समिति सदस्य शरत कुमारी विद्यार्थी ने स्नानागार घर निर्माण के लिए नारियल एवं धूप दीप जलाकर भूमि पूजन की। वहीं भूमि पूजन के बाद कनीय अभियंता रंजीत कुमार अग्रवाल ने निर्माण कार्य के लिए लेआउट किया।

पंचायत समिति सदस्य ने कहा कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र में कई स्थानों पर छठ महापर्व किया जाता है। कैरो खुटा तालाब में प्रत्येक वर्ष काफी संख्या में छठ महापर्व करने वाले छठ व्रतियों का जुटान होता है। छठ घाट में स्नानागार का आवश्यकता को देखते हुए इसका निर्माण किया जा रहा है।

ताकि भविष्य में तालाब में स्नान करने वाले खास कर महिलाओं को किसी प्रकार का असुविधा न हो। साथ ही इससे छठ व्रतियों को भी सुविधा मिलेगी। मौके पर पप्पू गुप्ता, रितेश सोनी, रिंकू साहू, रितेश ठाकुर, लालेश पांडे, बालूर यादव, शमीम अंसारी, इमरोज अंसारी, संजय साहू सहित अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

नमो मंत्र सदस्य छठ व्रतियों के बीच आज लाल गेहूं का करेंगा निःशुल्क वितरण

शहर के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता सह नमो मंत्र सदस्य सचिन सिंघानिया के नेतृत्व में 18 नवम्बर को उनके सोमवार बाजार स्थित दुकान स्थल में छठ व्रतियों के बीच लाल गेहूं और अगरबत्ती का निःशुल्क वितरण किया जाएगा। बताया सुबह 9 बजे से 12 बजे तक यह वितरण कार्यक्रम किया जाएगा।

वितरण को लेकर दीपक, मनोज व विजय साहू ने बताया कि छठ व्रतियों को व्यवस्था उपलब्ध कराने के लिए यह पहल की जा रही है। जिससे व्रतियों को थोड़ी सहूलियत मिल सके। उन्होंने छठ व्रतियों से समय पर उपस्थित होकर लाभ ग्रहण करने की अपील की है।

