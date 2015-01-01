पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवेदन:डीसी के सामने जमीन, पानी की समस्याएं रखी

सिमडेगा4 घंटे पहले
उपायुक्त सुशांत गौरव ने जनता दरबार आयोजित कर आम-जनों की समस्याओं से रूबरू हुए। जनता दरबार में कोलेबिरा निवासी सावन राम ने अपनी रैयती जमीन का सीमांकन कराने से संबंधित आवेदन दिया। उपायुक्त ने अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी को अंचलाधिकारी कोलेबिरा के माध्यम से ससमय मामले की जांच करते हुए जमीन सीमांकन का कार्य पूर्ण कराने का निर्देश दिया। वहीं बेसिक स्कूल रोड कोलेबिरा के ग्रामीणों ने पेयजल सुविधा बहाल कराने से संबंधित आवेदन दिया। उपायुक्त ने कार्यपालक अभियंता पीएचइडी को उक्त गांव का स्थलीय जांच करते हुए पेयजल सुविधा बहाल कराने का निर्देश दिया।

भट्टीटोली के मो माजिद ने भी जमीन संबंधित आवेदन दिया। अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी को कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया। वहीं बानाबीरा टैंसेरा के मनोहर प्रसाद ने जमीन अतिक्रमण से संबंधित आवेदन दिया। आवेदक ने गांव के सभी लोगों का अतिक्रमण जमीन की मापी कराने की बात कही। उपायुक्त ने कार्यपालक दण्डाधिकारी मो शहजाद परवेज को अग्रेतर कार्रवाई करते हुए मामले का निष्पादन कराने का निर्देश दिया। इसके अलावे जनता दरबार में आये सभी आवेदन को अग्रसारित करते हुए उपायुक्त ने संबंधित पदाधिकारी को ससमय कार्रवाई कर प्रतिवेदन समर्पित करने का निर्देश दिया।

