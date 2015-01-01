पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:उदीयमान भास्कर को अर्घ्य के साथ महापर्व छठ का समापन

सिमडेगा3 घंटे पहले
शंख नदी छठ घाट में उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़।
  • कोलेबिरा भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष के नेतृत्व में श्रद्धालुओं और आम लोगों के बीच मास्क का वितरण किया गया

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ शनिवार को उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य अर्पण के साथ संपन्न हुआ। इस अवसर पर जिला मुख्यालय और प्रखंडों में जलाशयों में भक्तों की काफी भीड़ उमड़ी। भक्तों ने भगवान भास्कर को दूध और जल से अर्घ्य अर्पण करते हुए सुख-शांति और कोरोना की समाप्ति की प्रार्थना की। जिला मुख्यालय में शंख नदी छठ घाट में रात के लगभग 3 बजे से ही वाहनों का आगमन शुरू हो गया था।

हजारों छोटे-बड़े वाहनों से यहां व्रती और श्रद्धालु पहुंचे और अर्घ्य अर्पण में भाग लिया। यहां के आयोजन में उद्घोषणा का कार्य करते हुए संतोष अकेला ने छठ के महत्व पर प्रकाश डाला। इस अवसर पर विधायक भूषण बाड़ा, कई जनप्रतिनिधि और पुलिस-प्रशासन के पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे। पहुंच पथ और छठ घाट में पुलिस जवान जगह-जगह मौजूद थे। यहां पहुंच पथ को दुरुस्त करने, छठ घाट की सफाई, प्रकाश व्यवस्था में शंख नदी छठ घाट सेवा संस्थान की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही।

इधर शहर के छठ तालाब में भी काफी संख्या में भक्तों ने अर्घ्य अर्पण किया। यहां के आयोजन में समिति के संरक्षक सह विश्व हिंदू परिषद के जिलाध्यक्ष कौशल राज सिंह देव, संरक्षक शिवचंद अग्रवाल, अध्यक्ष विवेक केसरी, उपाध्यक्ष कमल कुमार, अंकुश शर्मा, अरुण श्रीवास्तव, सचिव विकास वर्मा, सह सचिव रंजन सोनी ने विशेष भूमिका निभाई। भक्तों को दूध और आम की लकड़ी उपलब्ध कराई गई। समिति ने छठ में व्यवस्था के लिए नगर परिषद और पुलिस-प्रशासन को धन्यवाद दिया है।

प्रखंडों में छाया रहा छठ महापर्व का उत्साह

बोलबा में शंख नदी तट पर अर्घ्य अर्पण किया गया। अलिंगुड़ में डोंगाजोर नदी तट पर भी ढाक- नगाड़ा बजाते हुए भक्त पहुंचे। पीड़ियापोस में भक्तिमय वातावरण बना रहा। आयोजन में प्रमुख सुरजन बड़ाईक, सांसद प्रतिनिधि अजय जायसवाल आदि उपस्थित थे। पूजा आयोजन में सरकार की गाइडलाइन का पालन किया गया। कोलेबिरा में डैम स्थित छठघाट में प्रकाश और साउंड की अच्छी व्यवस्था की गई थी।

व्रतियों के लिए दूध और फल की व्यवस्था की गई थी। यहां रातभर कीर्तन का आयोजन किया गया। इधर डैम में पानी के रिसाव के कारण छठव्रतियों को काफी कठिनाई का सामना करना पड़ा। डैम में पानी का रिसाव तेजगति से होने के कारण पानी का ठहराव समय से पहले खत्म हो जा रहा है और कैनाल खराब होने से भविष्य में पानी की समस्या होने की आशंका बनी हुई है।

कोलेबिरा में सजे छठ घाट, श्रद्धालुओं से सोशल डिस्टेंस की अपील

कोलेबिरा भाजपा कोलेबिरा के मंडल अध्यक्ष अशोक इंदवार के नेतृत्व में श्रद्धालुओं और आम लोगों के बीच मास्क का वितरण किया गया। डॉ महेंद्र भगत, रणधीर कुमार, रूपधर सिंह, अशोक ठाकुर, कृष्णा ठाकुर, अनिल नायक, निजाम खान, सलीम खान, जनेश्वर बिरहोर, गौरी प्रसाद सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे। एक हजार फेस मास्क भाजपा और शिवम सेवा केंद्र के ललित कुमार की ओर से उपलब्ध कराए गए। कुरडेग में कोरोना से सावधानी के मद्देनजर कम घरों में छठ पर्व का आयोजन हुआ।

खालीजोरा नदी तट को अच्छी तरह से सजाया गया। प्रातः कालीन अर्घ्य में सांसद प्रतिनिधि सुशील श्रीवास्तव और कई जनप्रतिनिधि पहुंचे। ठेठईटांगर में छठ को लेकर उत्साह का वातावरण रहा। मुख्यालय स्थित बड़ा तालाब, पंडरीपानी, कसडेगा, बांसजोर, तरगा में भी अर्घ्यदान किया गया। भाजपा के सांसद प्रतिनिधि नरेंद्र बड़ाईक छठघाट पहुंचकर लोगों से आपसी दूरी बनाने और मास्क पहनने की अपील की। उन्होंने मास्क का निशुल्क वितरण किया।

केरसई, रूसू, किनकेल नदी तट पर व्रतियों ने अर्घ्य अर्पित किया। पूजा समिति की ओर से प्रकाश आदि की व्यवस्था की गई थी। इधर बारिश के कारण छठव्रतियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। जलडेगा में गाजे-बाजे और ढोल- नगाड़ों के साथ भगवान सूर्य की आराधना हुई।

आज होगा भुवन भास्कर प्रतिमा की विसर्जन

शहर के प्रिंस चौक में आयोजित छठ महोत्सव में उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य अर्पित किया गया। विभिन्न जलाशयों में अर्घ्य अर्पण के बाद शहरवासी यहां पहुंचे और उन्होंने यहां पर सात रथों के रथ पर सवार भगवान सूर्यदेव के दर्शन-पूजन किए। 22 नवंबर को प्रतिमा के विसर्जन के साथ छठ महोत्सव का समापन होगा। इस अवसर पर दिन के 12:30 बजे पूजन स्थल से शोभायात्रा निकाली जाएगी और संध्या 5:10 से पहले केलाघाघ डैम में प्रतिमा का विसर्जन किया जाएगा।

