कोरोना काल:जिले में मंगलवार काे मिले नाै काेराेना पाॅजिटिव

सिमडेगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  इसमें सदर प्रखण्ड से 4, शांति भवन से 1, छत्तीसगढ़ से 1, केरसई के 1 व्यक्ति शामिल है

जिले में मंगलवार काे सात नए काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। उपविकास आयुक्त प्रताप चन्द्र किचिंगिया ने ट्रनेट जांच मशीन से सिमडेगा जिला में कुल 7 कोरोना पाॅजिटिव केस मिलने की पुष्टि की है।

जिसमें सदर प्रखण्ड से 4, शांति भवन से 1, छत्तीसगढ़ से 1, केरसई के 1 व्यक्ति शामिल है। पूर्व के इलाजरत 9 व्यक्ति स्वस्थ हो गए हैं।

