पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चैंपियनशिप:नए साल में सिमडेगा में नेशनल लेवल महिला हॉकी चैंपियनशिप का आयोजन

सिमडेगा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जूनियर व सब जूनियर राष्ट्रीय महिला हॉकी में 1200 से अधिक महिला खेलेंगी

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मार्च 2020 से राज्य में सभी खेलकूद आयोजन प्रभावित हैं। इस स्थिति के बीच नए साल में खेलकूद की गतिविधियां शुरू होते ही हॉकी की नर्सरी सिमडेगा में देश के विभिन्न राज्यों के हाॅकी खिलाड़ियो का जुटान होगा। यहां अगले वर्ष 11वीं हॉकी इंडिया जूनियर व सब जूनियर राष्ट्रीय महिला हॉकी चैँपियनशिप 2021 दोनों प्रतियोगिता की मेजबानी झारखण्ड करेगा। जिसका आयोजन फरवरी-मार्च में प्रस्तावित है। जिसमें से एक प्रतियोगिता सिमडेगा और एक को रांची में होनी है। दोनों ही प्रतियोगिता में 600-600 से अधिक खिलाड़ी एवं ऑफिशियल शामिल होंगे।

चार दर्जन अंतर्राष्ट्रीय एवं सैकड़ों राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी देने वाले सिमडेगा में किसी भी राष्ट्रीय स्तर के खेल यह पहला राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता होगा। जिसकी मेजबानी सिमडेगा में होगी। जो यहां के उभरते खिलाड़ियो को प्रोत्साहित करने के उद्देश्य से हॉकी इंडिया, हॉकी झारखण्ड और हॉकी सिमडेगा ने यह प्रतियोगिता सिमडेगा में कराने जा रही है। जिला हॉकी संघ के महासचिव मनोज कोनबेगी ने बताया कि इस वर्ष दिसम्बर 2020 में 10वीं हॉकी इंडिया जूनियर राष्ट्रीय महिला हॉकी चैँपियनशिप 2020 का भी सिमडेगा में आयोजन होना था, पर कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस प्रतियोगिता के साथ इस वर्ष की सभी हाॅकी प्रतियोगिताएं स्थगित हो गयी, जिसके लिए हॉकी सिमडेगा ने होटल वगैरह भी बुकिंग कर लिया था पर अगले वर्ष होने वाले राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता को जिला प्रशासन, जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं जिला वासियों की सहयोग से शानदार ढंग से कराया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें