पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पूजा-पाठ:हर घर गीता अभियान पर झारण्डीपा में पदधारियों ने बांटी गीता की प्रतियां

सिमडेगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इससे पहले गांव के हनुमान मंदिर में विधि-विधान पूर्वक पूजा-पाठ किया गया

बनाबीरा के झारण्डीपा गांव में गुरुवार को ग्रामीणों के बीच श्रीमद भगवतगीता का वितरण किया गया। हिंदू धर्म रक्षा समिति रामरेखा धाम के अध्यक्ष सह बजरंगबली मंदिर के संरक्षक संजीत प्रसाद की उपस्थिति में ग्रामीणों को श्रीमद् भगवद्गीता देते हुए इसका पाठ करने और इसके अनुसार आचरण करने के लिए कहा गया। हर घर गीता अभियान के तहत ग्रामीणों को गीता की प्रतियां दी गईं। ग्रामीणों ने धर्म जागरण करने और इस अभियान को सफल बनाने का संकल्प लिया।

इससे पहले गांव के हनुमान मंदिर में विधि-विधान पूर्वक पूजा-पाठ किया गया। संजीत प्रसाद ने गीता ज्ञान की आवश्यकता और इसके महत्व पर प्रकाश डाला। अभियान के प्रदेश संयोजक भास्कर मणि पाठक ने अभियान के बारे जानकारी दी और कहा कि सभी सनातनी भाइयों तक गीता और हनुमान चालीसा निशुल्क पहुंचाई जाएगी। इस अभियान के तहत रामनवमी तक धर्म क्षेत्र में एक लाख श्रीमद् भगवद्गीता और हनुमान चालीसा के वितरण का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। लोगों से कहा गया कि वे इस इस अभियान में बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लें। लोग जागरूक हों और अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को समझते हुए धर्मांतरण के कुचक्र में न फंसें। सतीश गुप्ता ने भी विचार व्यक्त किए। आयोजन में सामाजिक दूरी और मास्क के इस्तेमाल का ध्यान रखा गया। मंदिर समिति के अध्यक्ष राजकुमार प्रसाद, कार्यक्रम व्यवस्थापक सतीश गुप्ता, सुदर्शन मांझी, जयमंगल यादव, बीरबल जी सहित काफी संख्या में लोग उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में दोस्त को भूखा देख कश्मीरी ने शुरू की टिफिन सर्विस, 3 लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें