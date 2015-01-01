पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पौधरोपण कार्यक्रम:पौधरोपण कर दिया पर्यावरण की रक्षा का संदेश

कोलेबिरा10 घंटे पहले
पौधरोपण कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित लोग।
  • घांसी लारी गांव के एक एकड़ जमीन पर महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा और लीड्स रांची की ओर से आम के 112 पौधे लगाए गए

प्रखंड की डोमटोली पंचायत अंतर्गत घांसी लारी राजस्व गांव के किसान देवशंकर सिंह की एक एकड़ जमीन पर महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा और लीड्स रांची की ओर से आम के 112 पौधे लगाए गए। महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा के स्टेट मैनेजर मनोज कुमार ने कहा कि पेड़- पौधे प्रकृति का अहम हिस्सा होने के साथ ही मनुष्य और अन्य जीवों के लिए जीवनदायी हैं।

सरकार वायु प्रदूषण खत्म करने और किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने के लिए पौधरोपण पर जोर दे रही है। बताया कि महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा कंपनी लीड्स के माध्यम से झारखंड के कई जिलों में पौधरोपण कर रही है।

एक एकड़ जमीन से पांचवें साल से सालाना 50 से 60 हजार कमा सकते हैं किसान

लीड्स संस्था, रांची के डायरेक्टर ए के सिंह जी ने कहा कि पेड़-पौधे लगाना धार्मिक ग्रंथों के अनुसार यज्ञ करने के बराबर है। हर मनुष्य को अपने जीवन काल में कम से कम दस पेड़ जरूर लगाना चाहिए।उन्होंने कहा कि पौधरोपण कर किसान अपने एक एकड़ जमीन से पांचवें साल से सालाना 50 से 60 हजार रुपए कमा सकता है।

वहीं दसवें साल के बाद से एक एकड़ जमीन से किसान को प्रतिवर्ष एक लाख रु तक की कमाई होगी, जो अधिकतम 35 वर्षों तक समान रूप से मिलता रहेगा। लीड्स संस्था, रांची से आए कृषि विशेषज्ञ रंजीत भेंगरा ने किसानों को आम बागवानी के बीच में इंटर क्रॉपिंग खेती करने की जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि किसान अपने जमीन से आम के फल के साथ साग-सब्जी उपजा कर अच्छी कमाई कर सकता है। उन्होंने खाद, दावा आदि की जानकारी दी। डोमटोली पंचायत के मुखिया सुगड जड़िया, उपेंद्र कुमार, नरेन्द्र मिश्रा, अरुण कुमार, अविनाश नायक, सुजाता, हेलेन बिलुंग, दिलराज नायक उपस्थित थे।

