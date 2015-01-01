पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कारवाई:नो-पार्किंग जोन में खड़े 40 ऑटो के रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट किए गए ब्लॉक

सिमडेगा4 घंटे पहले
  • सिमडेगा के अलग जिला बनने के बाद पहली बार ऑटो मालिकों पर बड़ी कारवाई

जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी बिजय सिंह बिरुवा के द्वारा शहरी क्षेत्र के बस स्टैंड,बस स्टैंड के सामने,टैक्सी स्टैंड,महावीर चौक में नो पार्किंग जोन में खड़े लगभग 40 ऑटो के आरसी को ब्लॉक कर दिया गया। जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी विजय सिंह बिरुवा ने बताया कि समाचार पत्रों से मिली सूचना पर कार्रवाई की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि लगातार शिकायत मिल रही थी कि शहरी क्षेत्र के कई स्थानों पर ऑटो चालकों के द्वारा नो पार्किंग जोन में अपने ऑटो को खड़े कर सवारियों को बैठाया जाता था। जिससे शहरी क्षेत्र में जाम की स्थिति, खासकर बस स्टैंड एवं टैक्सी स्टैंड के आसपास बनी रहती थी। जिसको देखते हुए परिवहन विभाग के द्वारा अभियान चलाते हुए नो पार्किंग जोन में खड़े 40 ऑटो के आरसी को ब्लॉक कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि उन सभी ब्लॉक हुए आरसी को तभी अन-ब्लॉक किया जाएगा जब तक वाहन के मालिक अपने वाहन के सभी मूल दस्तावेज लेकर परिवहन कार्यालय नहीं आएंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक वाहन स्वामित्व कार्यालय में आकर अपने कागजातों की जांच नहीं कराएंगे तब तक उनका आरसी ब्लॉक रहेगा। अलग जिला बनने के बाद ऑटो मालिकों पर ये सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई बताई जा रही है। बताया गया कि अब इन सभी वाहन मालिक को अपने-अपने वाहनों के मूल दस्तावेज लेकर परिवहन कार्यालय में आकर जांच कराना होगा। डीटीओ के नेतृत्व में बांसजोर ओपी क्षेत्र के जामडीह में सघन रूप से बड़े वाहनों की जांच भी की गई। इस दौरान बस,ट्रक एवं अन्य कई वाहनों के सभी मूल दस्तावेजों की जांच की गई। जिनके कागजात अधूरे पाए गए उनसे जुर्माना भी वसूला गया। जांच के दौरान कुल 21 हजार,500 रुपये वसूला गया। इस दौरान कुल 30 वाहनों की जांच की गई। मौके पर सड़क सुरक्षा के आईटी मैनेजर ब्रजेश कुमार,आईटी सहायक नीतेश कुमार एवं जिला पुलिस बल के जवान मौजूद थे। शहरी क्षेत्र के मुख्य पथ झूलन सिंह चौक से लेकर अपर बाजार चौक तक हमेशा जाम की स्थिति बनी हुई रहती है। जाम का कारण मुख्यतः ऑटो संचालकों के द्वारा सड़कों पर ऑटो को खड़े कर सवारियों को बैठाया जाता है।जिससे जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है।

