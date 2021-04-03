पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मदद की उम्मीद:छत के ऊपर से गुजर रहे बिजली तार काे हटवा दीजिए

सिमडेगा4 घंटे पहले
  • उपायुक्त ने ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से आए लोगों की समस्याएं सुनीं, निपटारे का दिया निर्देश

उपायुक्त सुशांत गौरव की अध्यक्षता में सोमवार जनता दरबार का आयोजन हुआ। मेरोमडेगा के डुबका मेहर ने अपने मकान के छत से गुजर रहे 220 वोल्ट के बिजली के तार की दिशा में विस्थापन से संबंधित आवेदन दिया। उपायुक्त ने कार्यपालक अभियंता विद्युत को स्थल जांच करते हुए आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया।

सिकरियाटांड़ टांगर टोली के ग्रामीणों ने कांसजोर जलाशय सैन्डीह लघुनहर के अन्तर्गत सिकरीटांड़ मौजा के टांगरटोली, नवाटोली केरा टोली एवं सोगड़ा आदि गांवों की जमीन अधिग्रहित की गई जमीन का मुआवजा राशि दिलाने से संबंधित आवेदन दिया। उपायुक्त ने कार्यपालक अभियंता जल छाजन को मामले की जांच करते हुए स्पष्ट मंतव्य प्रतिवेदन समर्पित करने का निर्देश दिया।

बानो की अशांति देवी ने न्यायालय में लंबित वाद से संबंधित जमीन पर कब्जा करने के उद्देश्य शनिचरी देवी के द्वारा किए जा रहे निर्माण कार्य को रोक लगाने से संबंधित आवेदन दिया। उपायुक्त ने सीओ बानो को आवश्यक कार्रवाई करते हुए प्रतिवेदन समर्पित करने का निर्देश दिया।

परकला के रामबेहरा ने जमीन से संबंधित आवेदन दिया।उपायुक्त ने जनता दरबार मे आये सभी आवेदनों को अग्रसारित करते हुए संबंधित पदाधिकारी को ससमय कार्रवाई करते हुए अनुपालन प्रतिवेदन समर्पित करने का निर्देश दिया।

शिक्षकों ने की पुरानी पेंशन योजना का लाभ देने की मांग

झारखंड राज्य प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ की बैठक गुरुवार को परमवीर अल्बर्ट एक्का स्टेडियम में हुई। बैठक में सरकार से मांग की गई कि सभी शिक्षकों को पुरानी पेंशन योजना का लाभ दिया जाए। बैठक में सचिव राज किशोर प्रसाद ने कहा कि वर्ष 2002 के विज्ञापन के तहत नियुक्त शिक्षक लंबे समय से इस मुद्दे को सरकार के समक्ष रख रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद सरकार ने सही निर्णय नहीं लिया है।

एक ही नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया और एक ही रिजल्ट पेनल से नियुक्त शिक्षकों में से आधे से अधिक शिक्षकों को पुरानी पेंशन और अन्य शिक्षकों को अंशदायी पेंशन देने का निर्णय उचित नहीं है। कहा गया कि यदि एक भी शिक्षक को पुरानी पेंशन का लाभ नहीं मिला तो शिक्षक सड़क पर उतरकर आंदोलन करने के लिए विवश हो जाएंगे। बैठक में संघ के अध्यक्ष संजय कुमार मिश्रा, उपाध्यक्ष राकेश कुमार रोहित, दीपमती कुमारी, कुंती साहू आदि थे।

