बैठक:7 नवंबर से शुरू हाेने बाली 7000 दीदी बाड़ी योजना से 3.50 लाख लोगों को मिलेगा रोजगार

सिमडेगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीसी बोले- लापरवाही बरतने वाले बीपीओ व रोजगार सेवक की संविदा रद्द करें

मनरेगा अन्तर्गत योजनाओं एवं कार्यों समीक्षा बैठक मंगलवार काे हुई। उपायुक्त सुशांत गौरव की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित बैठक में मनरेगा याेजना की विस्तृत समीक्षा की गई। बैठक में डीसी ने अधिक से अधिक टीसीबी निर्माण की योजना चयन करने की बात कही। यह भी कहा कि जिले में सात हजार दीदी बाड़ी की योजना मनरेगा अन्तर्गत लेते हुए 7 नवम्बर से कार्य शुरू करें। सात हजार दीदी बाड़ी योजना के तहत 3 लाख 50 हजार मानव दिवस का सृजन किया जाना है। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में भी मनरेगा श्रमिक को रोजगार सृजित किया जाए। सभी बीपीओ इसे सुनिश्चित कराएं।

बैठक में बोलो मजदूर अभियान फेज दाे का एक्शन प्लान बनाने पर चर्चा हुई। सभी बीपीओ से कहा गया कि एक्शन प्लान तैयार करते हुए समर्पित करें। बैठक में डीसी ने कहा कि योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में शिथिलता एवं कार्यों में लापरवाही बरतने वाले बीपीओ एवं रोजगार सेवक की संविदा रद्द करें। उप विकास आयुक्त को मनरेगा एवं प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना अन्तर्गत लंबित योजनाओं का बीडीओ के साथ बैठक कर ससमय निष्पादन सुनिश्चित कराने का निर्देश दिया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि योजना का चयन एवं क्रियान्वयन निश्चित समय अवधि में पूर्ण हो। इसे सभी बीपीओ, पंचायत सेवक, रोजगार सेवक सुनिश्चित कराएं। इसके अलावा उपायुक्त ने पावर प्वाईंट के माध्यम से मनरेगा कार्यों की विस्तृत समीक्षा की। बैठक में उपविकास आयुक्त, एपीओ डीआरडी, बीपीओ उपस्थित थे।

