निर्देश:सीओ वन व सरकारी भूमि को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करने की कार्रवाई करें : एसडीओ

सिमडेगा4 घंटे पहले
  •
  • अतिक्रमण भूमि की स्थलीय जांच करते हुए नाै नवम्बर तक सॉफ्ट एवं हार्ड कापी में रिर्पोट समर्पित करने का निर्देश दिया गया

अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी महेन्द्र कुमार की अध्यक्षता में जिला अन्तर्गत पहाड़ों के आसपास की वन भूमि एवं सरकारी भूमि को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करने से संबंधित बैठक का आयोजन हुआ। बैठक में अंचल अन्तर्गत पहाड़ों के आसपास की भूमि को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करते हुए अतिक्रमित वन भूमि, सरकारी भूमि पर पौधारोपण करने एवं पर्यावरण संतुलन हेतु आवश्यक कार्य करने से संबंधित दिशा निर्देश दिए गए। अंचल अधिकारी बोलबा, ठेठईटांगर, कोलेबिरा, वनक्षेत्र पदाधिकारी, सीआई, कर्मचारी, अमीन के साथ हुई बैठक में जमीन काे चिन्हित कर कार्रवाई करने की बात कही गई।

अनुमण्डल पदाधिकारी ने गैर मजरुआ जमीन, इंक्रोचमेंट वाले वन भूमि एवं सरकारी भूमि की रूप-रेखा के बारे में जमीन का नजरी नक्शा के माध्यम से उपस्थित सीओ,वन क्षेत्र पदाधिकारी, सीआई, कर्मचारी एवं अमीन को बताया। वन क्षेत्र पदाधिकारी को चिन्हित वन क्षेत्र की सूची चार नवम्बर को समर्पित करने की बात कही। बैठक में कहा गया कि प्रथम चरण में प्रखण्ड कार्यालय के ईद-गिर्द आवश्यक रेडियस दूरी का चिन्हीकरण करते हुए स्थल की जांच कर अतिक्रमण वन भूमि, सरकारी भूमि को टेकअप करने की बात एसडीओ ने कही। इसके उपरांत शेष अंचल के अतिक्रमण भूमि की स्थलीय जांच करते हुए नाै नवम्बर तक सॉफ्ट एवं हार्ड कापी में रिर्पोट समर्पित करने का निर्देश दिया गया। जांच के दौरान फॉरेस्ट पट्टा,पंजी टू से मिलान एवं आवश्यक कागजातों की जांच करते हुए अवैध पाये जाने पर नोटिस जारी करने का निर्देश दिया।

