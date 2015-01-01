पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:टास्क फोर्स समिति की बैठक, 7 की गिरफ्तारी, 58 हजार की वसूली

सिमडेगा2 घंटे पहले
  • उपायुक्त ने सघन जांच अभियान चलाते रहने का निर्देश दिया

उपायुक्त सुशांत गौरव की अध्यक्षता में जिला टास्क फोर्स समिति की बैठक हुइ। बैठक में उन्होंने खनन,परिवहन,उत्पाद व कारा की समीक्षा की। जिले में अवैध खनन पर अंकुश लगाने की दिशा में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी को चौकीदारों को ज्यादा सर्तक रहने एवं ससमय पर सूचना देने हेतु में आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश देने की बात कही। खनन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि जिले में अवैध खनन पर रोक लगाने के लिए लगातार छापामारी अभियान चलाया जा रह है। उत्पाद विभाग की समीक्षा के क्रम में पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि नवम्बर माह में 7 व्यक्तियों की गिरफ्तारी एवं 58 हजार रूपए की वसूली की गई है।

उपायुक्त ने सघन जांच अभियान चलाते रहने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में बताया गया कि प्रज्ञा केन्द्र के माध्यम से मंडल कारा में बंद कैदियों की आँनलाइन वार्ता की व्यवस्था की गई है। उपायुक्त ने कारा में योगा टीचर की बहाली करने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही महिला डाक्टर की प्रतिनियुक्ति करने की भी बात कही। जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि जिले में सघन रूप से वाहन जांच अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। सड़क सुरक्षा के नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर जुर्माना वसूला जा रहा है। बैठक में जिला योजना पदाधिकारी, जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी, डीएसपी, जिला खनन पदाधिकारी, उत्पाद पदाधिकारी के अलावे अन्य उपस्थित थे।

