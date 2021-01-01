पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:1-8 तक के शिक्षकों का मूल्यांकन होगा

सिमडेगाएक घंटा पहले
  • लाइव वेबिनार बेस्ड टीचिंग मॉड्यूल के मास्टर ट्रेनरों के साथ हुई जिला स्तरीय बैठक

उपायुक्त सिमडेगा सुशांत गौरव के आदेशानुसार जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी की अध्यक्षता में लाइव वेबिनार बेस्ड टीचिंग मॉड्यूल से संबंधित प्रखंडों से चयनित मास्‍टर ट्रेनर, बीआरपी एवं प्रखण्ड कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी के साथ एसएस प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय में जिला स्तरीय बैठक की गई। उपायुक्त द्वारा सभी प्रतिभागियों को लाइव वेबिनार बेस्ड टीचिंग मॉड्यूल के अन्तर्गत सभी 1-8 के शिक्षकों का मूल्यांकन कराए जाने का निर्देश दिया गया था। उक्त निर्देश के आलोक में बैठक में उपस्थित सभी प्रतिभागी को लाइव वेबिनार बेस्ड टीचिंग मॉड्यूल से संबंधित सभी दिशा-निर्देश पीरामल फाउंडेशन के प्रतिनिधि द्वारा विस्तार पूर्वक दी गई।

27 जनवरी को सभी चयनित मास्टर ट्रेनर एवं आईसीटी इंस्ट्रक्टर के साथ लाइव वेबनार बेस्ड टीचिंग मॉड्यूल की कार्यशाला पीरामल फाउंडेशन के प्रतिनिधि द्वारा आयोजित की जाएगी। तत्पश्चात सभी मास्‍टर ट्रेनर एवं आईसीटी इंस्ट्रक्टर उक्त मॉड्यूल से संबंधित मूल्यांकन प्रक्रिया में भाग लेंगे। सभी चयनित मास्‍टर ट्रेनर एवं आईसीटी इंस्ट्रक्टर प्राप्त मॉड्यूल की कार्यशाला को प्रखण्डाधीन 1-8 के शिक्षकों के साथ आयोजित करेंगे, एवं अनिवार्य रूप से मूल्यांकन प्रक्रिया में उनकी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करेंगे। सभी 1-8 के शिक्षकों के लिए कार्यशाला एवं मूल्यांकन प्रक्रिया में भाग लेना अनिवार्य है। सभी प्रखण्ड कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी एवं प्रखण्ड साधन सेवी उक्त कार्य में मास्टर ट्रेनर एवं आईसीटी इंस्ट्रक्टर को अपना सहयोग देंगे।बैठक में डीजी स्कूल कैलेन्डर वितरण, डीजी स्कूल एप्प, स्मतदलजपब एप्प एवं एसएमएस और एसएमडीसी के सदस्यों का प्रशिक्षण संबंधी आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिया गया। मौके पर एडीपीओ, पीरामल फाउंडेशन प्रतिनिधि, चयनित मास्‍टर ट्रेनर, बीआरपी एवं प्रखण्ड कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी के अलावा अन्य उपस्थित थे।

