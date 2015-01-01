पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ:आज शाम 5.10 से 5.25 बजे व कल सुबह 6.04 से 6.30 बजे तक अर्घ्य का शुभ मुहूर्त

सिमडेगा9 घंटे पहले
  • छठ व्रतियों ने निभाई खरना की परंपरा, देर रात तक व्रतियाें ने किया महाप्रसाद खीर का वितरण

जिला मुख्यालय और प्रखंडों में छठ व्रतियों ने गुरुवार को खरना की परंपरा निभाई। शुद्धता और पवित्रता के साथ महाप्रसाद खीर बनाई गई और इसका वितरण किया गया। सूर्य उपासना के महापर्व छठ को लेकर जिले भर में वातावरण भक्तिमय बना रहा।

इधर सरकार द्वारा छठ घाटों में सामूहिक रूप से अर्घ्य अर्पण की अनुमति दिए जाने के बाद छठ पूजा समिति ने शंख नदी छठ घाट में इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। यहां पहुंच पथ को दुरुस्त किया जा रहा है साथ ही प्रकाश की व्यवस्था की जा रही है।

जिला मुख्यालय में शंख नदी छठघाट और छठ तालाब में व्रती अर्घ्य अर्पण करेंगे। पं. श्यामसुंदर मिश्र ने बताया कि 20 नवंबर को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्यदान किया जाएगा। इसका समय संध्या 5:10 बजे से 5:25 बजे तक है। 21 नवंबर को प्रातः कालीन अर्घ्य अर्पण होगा इसका समय 6:04 बजे से 6:30 बजे तक बताया गया। यह भी बताया गया कि व्रती रविवार 22 नवंबर को सूर्य अर्घ्यदान करके अनुष्ठान संपन्न कर सकते हैं।

भुवन भास्कर की प्रतिमा का अनावरण
शहर के प्रिंस चौक में आयोजित छठ महोत्सव में गुरुवार को भगवान सूर्यदेव की प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया गया। पंडित श्यामसुंदर मिश्रा ने विधि विधान पूर्वक पूजा-अर्चना कराई। गुरुवार शाम यहां व्रतियों ने खरना किया और महाप्रसाद खीर का वितरण किया गया। बताया गया कि यहां पांच छठव्रती भगवान सूर्यदेव को अर्पण करेंगी। इनमें बसंती भारती, रेखा देवी, प्रीति देवी, दीपिका देवी और किरण देवी शामिल हैं। यहां के कुंड में व्रती आपसी दूरी का ध्यान रखते हुए अर्घ्य अर्पण करेंगी।
इसी तरह से शुक्रवार को सांध्य कालीन और शनिवार को प्रातः कालीन अर्घ्य अर्पण किया जाएगा। इसके बाद ठेकुआ महाप्रसाद का वितरण किया जाएगा। पूजा आयोजन समिति के अध्यक्ष राजकुमार ठाकुर जिया ने कहा कि नियमों का पालन करते हुए आराधना की जा रही है।

700 रु. घवद बिका केला
इधर शहर के महावीर चौक में पूजन सामग्रियों की दुकानें सज गई हैं। लोगों ने सामग्रियों की खरीदारी शुरू कर दी है। लोग ईख,नारियल, फलों और अन्य सामग्रियों की खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। गुरुवार को ईख प्रति पीस 20 रु की कीमत में बिका। वहीं गेंदा फूल की लड़ी 20 रु प्रति पीस के हिसाब से बिकी। पूजन सामग्री विक्रेताओं ने बताया कि इस वर्ष असमंजस की स्थिति रहने के कारण केला घऊद कम मात्रा में मंगाया गया है। केला घऊद 500 से 700 रु तक की कीमत में बिक रहा है।

