छठ पर्व:व्रतियों ने की खरना पूजा, अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य आज

लोहरदगा14 मिनट पहले
खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करते छठ व्रति।

जिले में लोक आस्था के चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को छठ व्रतियों ने खरना पूजन की विधि पूरी की। दोपहर बाद से ही छठ व्रती विभिन्न छठ घाटों और जलाशयों में स्नान व पूजन के लिए पहुंची थीं। शाम में विशेष पूजन के बाद छठ माता को प्रसाद अर्पित कर छठ व्रतियों ने खीर का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया।

हजारों की संख्या में छठ माता के भक्त छठ पूजन करने वाले रिश्तेदारों एवं पड़ोसियों के घर पहुंचे और प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। छठ पूजन करने वाले घरों और उसके आस पास भी विद्युत सज्जा देखने को मिली। हालांकि इन सबके बीच कोरोना के ख़ौफ़ से लोग बेफिक्र रहे।खरना के बाद छठ व्रतियों का 36 घंटे का कठिन उपवास शुरू हुआ।

20 नवंबर को छठ घाटों में पहुंचकर व्रती अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देंगे। इसके बाद 21 नवंबर को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद ही उनका व्रत पूरा होगा। गुरुवार को छठ व्रतियों सहित लोगों ने फलों और आवश्यक पूजन सामग्रियों की खरीददारी की। इस बीच छठ घाटों को अंतिम रूप से साफ सफाई के बाद सजा दिया गया है। व्रतियों और भक्तों की सुविधा को लेकर एक दर्जन से अधिक छठ पूजा समितियां शहर और आस पास के इलाकों में सक्रिय हैं। इसके अलावा प्रशासन और पुलिस ने भी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर पुख्ता इंतजाम किए हैं।

सेरेंगहातू तोड़ार छठ पूजा समिति के अध्यक्ष जगेश्वर साहू ने बताया कि छठव्रतियों व श्रद्धालुओं की सहूलियत के लिए वाहनों के पार्किंग व्यवस्था छठ घाट से एक किमी पीछे की गई है। जिससे जाम जैसी समस्या न हो। इधर छठ घाटों का नप अध्यक्ष अनुपमा भगत और सिटी मैनेजर विजय कुमार ने जायजा लिया।

इधर केंद्रीय दुर्गा पूजा समिति के अध्यक्ष सुमित रॉय द्वारा छठ व्रतियों के बीच 500केजी दूध का वितरण किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि वितरण पिछले 5 वर्षों से उनके द्वारा किया जाता रहा है। मौके पर मुख्य रूप से इंडिया दुर्गा पूजा समिति का महामंत्री अभिषेक किसलय भी मौजूद थे।

लागत मूल्य पर दिया गया फल

गुदरी बाजार स्थित हनुमान मंदिर के समक्ष लगाए गए फल दुकानदारों द्वारा छठ व्रतियों को लागत मूल्य पर फल उपलब्ध कराया गया। दुकानदार आशीष महतो ने कहा कि छठव्रतियों को लागत मूल्य पर सामान उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है।

सुरक्षा के हैं पुख्ता इंतजाम : एसपी

एसपी प्रियंका मीना ने कहा कि छठ महापर्व को लेकर जिले में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। सभी छठ घाटों में दंडाधिकारी के साथ पुलिस जवान तैनात किए गए हैं। साथ ही ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सहित अन्य क्रियाकलापों पर नजर रखने को लेकर पीसीआर वैन सहित अन्य माध्यम भी तैयार किए गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि गाइडलाइन के अनुसार छठव्रतियों सहित श्रद्धालुओं को किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी न हो, इसको लेकर पूरी चौकसी बरती जाएगी। पुलिस अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया गया है।

