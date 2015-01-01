पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मर्डर:पत्नी पर अवैध संबंधों के शक में युवक की वृद्ध मां की टांगी से मारकर हत्या

बिशुनपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • बिशुनपुर प्रखंड के गुरदरी थाना क्षेत्र के रांगे गांव की घटना

प्रखंड अंतर्गत गुरदरी थाना क्षेत्र के रांगे गांव में 60 वर्षीय बाजो देवी पति स्वर्गीय चमन खेरवार को गांव के ही महेंद्र खेरवार ने मंगलवार को दिन के करीब दाे बजे टांगी से कटकर हत्या कर दी। जानकारी के अनुसार बाजो देवी अपने बेटा पंचम खेरवार सहित दो पोतियों के साथ गांव के नदी किनारे एकांत में बने घर में पिछले 4 साल से रह रही थी। सोमवार को बेटा पंचम खेरवार कमाने के उद्देश्य घर से निकला था। दोनों पोती शशि बाला अाैर सीतामुन्नी लकड़ी लाने के लिए जंगल चली गई।

जिस कारण मृतिका बाजो देवी घर के बाहर अकेली बैठी हुई थी। तभी आरोपी महेंद्र खेरवार आ धमका और घर में बैठे वृद्ध बाजो पर पीछे से गर्दन में टांगी से वार कर दिया जिससे मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई व आरोपी भाग निकला। इधर परिजनों द्वारा गुरदरी थाना प्रभारी को मामले की सूचना दी गई हालांकि खबर लिखे जाने तक गुरदरी पुलिस घटना स्थल नहीं पहुंची थी।

घटना के संबंध में ग्रामीणों द्वारा बताया गया कि आरोपी महेंद्र खेरवार अपना पत्नी रश्मि देवी के साथ मृतिका का बेटा पंचम खेरवार से अवैध संबंध का शक कर रहा था। इस बात को लेकर लगभग 4 माह पूर्व आरोपी के द्वारा गांव में ग्रामीणों की बैठक कराई गई थी।

जहां बैठक में महेंद्र ने अपनी पत्नी को पंचम खैरवार को सुपुर्द करने का बात कर रहा था, परंतु पंचम खेरवार इनकार किया तो महेंद्र ने अपनी पत्नी को रखने से इनकार करते हुए गांव वालों के साथ उसे मायके पहुंचा दिया। फिर भी उसका शक दूर नहीं हुआ। उसे लगा की पंचम मेरी पत्नी को अपने साथ लेकर बाहर कमाने जा रहा है। वह पंचम के घर आ धमाका। जहां घर में बैठी पंचम की वृद्ध मां को टांगी से मारकर निर्मम हत्या कर दी।

