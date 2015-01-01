पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:नए साल में सिमडेगा जिले के सभी गांवों में पाइप से पेयजल आपूर्ति कराएगा जिला परिषद बोर्ड

सिमडेगा3 घंटे पहले
जिप बाेर्ड की बैठक में भाग लेते अध्यक्ष,डीडीसी व अन्य।
  • खराब पड़ी जलापूर्ति याेजनाओं काे दुरूस्त कर चार दिनाें के अंदर रिपाेर्ट जमा करने का निर्देश

जिला परिषद बाेर्ड की बैठक साेमवार काे जिप कार्यालय में हुई। प्रभारी जिप अध्यक्ष बिरसा मांझी की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित बैठक में जिप द्वारा संचालित विकास याेजनाओं की समीक्षा की गई। बैठक में पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग के कार्याे की समीक्षा की गई। बैठक में पेयजल के कार्यपालक अभियंता अनिल कुमार गुप्ता ने सदन काे बताया कि केरसइ, पाकरटांड़, जलडेगा, बाेलबा, सिमडेगा आदि प्रखंडों में वृहद ग्रामीण पाइप जलापूर्ति याेजना निर्माणाधीन है।

वर्ष 2020-21 में सभी काे पूर्ण करके सभी गांवाें में लाभांवित किया जाएगा। बताया गया कि सेवई के गाेरियाबहार में साेलर चलित लघु ग्रामीण जलापूर्ति याेजना बंद है। सदर प्रखंड प्रमुख तिमिथियुस खाखा ने इस मामले की जानकारी देते हुए सदन काे उक्त समस्या से अवगत कराया। इस पर कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी ने चार दिनाें के भीतर इसे दुरूस्त कराने का आश्वासन दिया।

जलडेगा के कुटुंगिया, टाेनिया बेड़ा, काेराेंजाे आदि क्षेत्राें में चलित लघु ग्रामीण जलापूर्ति याेजना खराब हाेने की शिकायत सदन में की गई। सभी खराब याेजनाओं काे दुरूस्त कर चार दिनाें के अंदर प्रतिवेदेन जमा करने का निर्देश दिया गया। बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री जल नल याेजना से सभी गांवाें काे लाभांवित करने का निर्देश दिया गया। जिला अभियंता महेश सिंह ने बैठक में सदन काे जानकारी दी कि जिला परिषद से बनाई जा रही डाक बंगला का निर्माण कार्य पूरा कर लिया गया है। उन्हाेंने उद्घाटन के लिए तिथि निर्धारित करने का आग्रह सदन से किया गया।

बानो के जिप सदस्य ने की हुरदा काे अलग प्रखंड बनाने की मांग

बैठक में बानाे जिप सदस्य ने प्रखंड के बिंतुका, साहुबेड़ा, डुमरिया, गेनमेर, जमतई, रायकेरा पंचायत काे विभक्त कर हुरदा काे नया प्रखंड बनाने की मांग की। इस पर डीडीसी ने सदन काे अवगत कराया कि इस संबंध में झारखंड विधानसभा सचिवालय द्वारा बताया गया है कि समिति का गठन कर लिया गया है। अग्रेतर कार्रवाई की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। बैठक में जेम्स लुगुन, कांति केरकेट्टा, मनाेज साय, शीला देवी, जाेनसन कंडुलना, राेशनी कुल्लू, संजय सिंधिया माैजूद थे।

रामरेखा में डाक बंगला व शंख नदी छठ घाट के लिए बनेगी पीसीसी सड़क

जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि रामरेखा में डाकबंगला और सिमडेगा शंख नदी छठ घाट तक एक हजार फीट पीसीसी पथ का निर्माण जिला परिषद निधि से निर्माण कराया जाएगा। इस पर सदन ने सहमति जताई। बैठक में गैरमजरूआ जमीन का नक्शा ट्रेस करने का प्रस्ताव लाया गया और इसी जमीन पर डाकबंगला बनाने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया।

बानाे के जिप सदस्य आयूषमा कंडूलना ने शिकायत किया कि वर्ष 2018--19 में 14वें वित्त आयोग की राशि से बांकी पंचायत में आरसीसी पुलिया लाभुक समिति द्वारा कराई गई है। अभी तक लाभुक समिति काे राशि भुगतान नहीं की गई है। अभिलेख बंद भी नहीं किया गया है। इस पर डीडीसी ने संबंधित बीडीओ काे आदेश दिया कि मामले की जांच करते हुए अविलंब प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत करें।

