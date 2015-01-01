पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:आम्रपाली परियोजना से विस्थापित-प्रभावित परिवारों को रोजगार नहीं मिलने पर चिंता

टंडवा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जबकि सीसीएल द्वारा खनन एवं सड़क निर्माण में भूमि का उपयोग किया जा रहा है

सिमरिया विधायक किशुन कुमार दास ने शुक्रवार को सीसीएल के सीएमडी से रांची स्थित दरभंगा हाउस में मुलाकात किया। मुलाकात के दौरान उन्होंने क्षेत्र में व्याप्त समस्याओं से अवगत कराया। जिसमें मुख्य रुप से अपने विधानसभा क्षेत्र के टंडवा में वर्ष 2014 से संचालित मगध-आम्रपाली परियोजना से विस्थापित व प्रभावित परिवार के बीच रोजगार एवं सामुदायिक विकास कार्य नहीं होने से चिंता जताते हुए विधि व्यवस्था सामान्य रखने के लिए मांग पत्र सौंपा। जिसमें मुख्य रूप से गैरमजरूआ खास भूमि तथा जंगल झाड़ी का जिला प्रशासन से सत्यापन 2018-19 में होने के बाद भी नौकरी नहीं दी गई।

जबकि सीसीएल द्वारा खनन एवं सड़क निर्माण में भूमि का उपयोग किया जा रहा है। रैयतों के नाम बंदोबस्त गैरमजरुआ खास भूमि को शिविर लगाकर सत्यापन कराने, परियोजना प्रभावित क्षेत्र में चिकित्सा की उचित व्यवस्था तथा टंडवा में सुपर स्पेशलिटीज हॉस्पिटल खोलने, परियोजना प्रभावित क्षेत्र में उच्च शिक्षा को लेकर वनांचल कॉलेज को वित्त पोषित करने, विस्थापित प्रभावित परिवार को रोजगार को लेकर लेबर लोडिंग की व्यवस्था के साथ मगध-आम्रपाली क्षेत्र में कोल डंप खोलने, कोयला ट्रांसपोर्टिंग एवं रोड सेल में विस्थापित प्रभावित को प्राथमिकता देने तथा सहकारी समिति का निर्माण कराने,₹50 लाख तक की संविदा कार्य स्थानीय विस्थापित प्रभावित को एनटीपीसी की भांति लिमिटेड निविदा के माध्यम से देने की मांग की गई है।

50 सोलर सिस्टम जलापूर्ति योजना जल्द शुरू करें
विधायक दास ने इन मांगों को तत्काल संबंधित को निर्देशित कर समाधान करने की बात कही है। इसके अलावा विधायक श्री दास ने सीसीएल के सीएमडी से कल्याणपुर कोल डंप को पुनः चालू करने तथा सौर ऊर्जा चलित 50 सोलर सिस्टम जलापूर्ति योजना लगाने की बात कही है। इसके अलावा विधायक श्री दास ने जनहित से जुड़े लगभग दो दर्जन विकास योजनाओं की सूची सौंपते हुए प्राथमिकता के आधार पर कार्य करवाने की मांग की है। मौके पर अक्षयवट पांडेय, शिव शंकर चौरसिया, संजीव कुमार मिश्रा, सुरेश साहू समेत अन्य उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें