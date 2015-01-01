पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोल परियोजना:29 घंटे बाद मगध कोल परियोजना में कोयला उत्खनन व डिस्पैच कार्य शुरू

टंडवा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बंदी के कारण वीपीआर कंपनी को 50 लाख का नुकसान हुआ

टीएसपीसी उग्रवादी संगठन द्वारा आहूत चार दिवसीय बंदी के दूसरे दिन 29 घंटे बाद मगध कोल परियोजना मे भी काम शुरू हो गया। हालांकि टंडवा पुलिस के पहल पर आम्रपाली कोल परियोजना मे कोयला उत्खनन व डिस्पैच कार्य पहले से जारी था। पर चतरा व लातेहार जिले में संचालित मगध कोल परियोजना मे पहले दिन बंदी का असर देखा गया था। बंदी के दूसरे दिन बालुमाथ पुलिस के दबाव मगध कोल परियोजना मे भी मंगलवार सुबह नौ बजे से कोल उत्पादन व डिस्पैच कार्य पुलिस की सुरक्षा में शुरू कर दिया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार 29 घंटे की बंदी से वीपीआर कंपनी को 50 लाख रुपए की नुकसान हुआ। यहां पर हर दिन 35 हजार टन कोयले की खनन होता है। इस काम में 13 भारी मशीन, 82 हाइवा, 10 डोजर, 8 लोडर आदि काम करते हैं।

उल्लेखनीय है कि सीसीएल बीसीसीएल तथा कंपनियों के मनमानी तथा विस्थापित प्रभावित लोगों पर की जा रही अत्याचार के खिलाफ टीएसपीसी उग्रवादी संगठन ने 13 से 16 दिसंबर तक चार दिवसीय बंदी का बैनर पोस्टर लगा किया था। जिसमे प्रखंड भर मे संचालित कोल परियोजनाओं में कोयला उत्खनन व डिस्पैच कार्य बंद रखने की चेतावनी दिया था। जबकि फरमान नहीं मानने वाले लोगो पर फौजी कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दिया था। इधर, प्रतिबंधित उग्रवादी संगठन टीएसपीसी ने कोयलांचल के कुमड़ांगकला व शिवपुर रेलवे साइडिंग समेत कई स्थानों पर बैनर पोस्टर लगा कर क्षेत्र मे अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराई है। जिससे एक बार फिर क्षेत्र में दहशत का माहौल है। हालांकि उग्रवादियों के इस फरमान के बाद कोयलांचल क्षेत्र मे पुलिस की गस्ती बढ़ा दी गई है। लेकिन भय भी व्याप्त है।

