उच्चस्तरीय बैठक टली:विस्थापित मजदूराें ने मंत्री व विधायकों से मिलकर बताई चार मांगें

टंडवा5 घंटे पहले
  • 4 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर आम्रपाली कोल परियोजना में 17 से 26 अगस्त तक किया था आंदोलन

आम्रपाली कोल परियोजना में चार सूत्री मांगों को लेकर 17 से 26 अगस्त तक विस्थापित मजदूरों द्वारा जारी आंदोलन के दौरान दो नवंबर को आयोजित हाई लेबल मीटिंग टल जाने से नाराजगी जाहिर किया है। इस मामले को लेकर विस्थापित मजदूराें ने श्रम नियोजन मंत्री सत्यानंद भोक्ता, बड़कागांव के विधायक अम्बा प्रसाद,जामा विधायिका सीता सोरेन के रांची स्थित आवास में मिल कर भू-रैयतों ने अपनी पीड़ा सुनाई। कहा कि सीसीएल के आम्रपाली कोल परियोजना के भू-रैयतों के साथ शोषण कर रही है।

बड़े-बड़े सपना दिखाकर अपना कार्य कर रही है लेकिन रैयतों दर-दर के ठोकर खा रहे हैं। सीसीएल रैयतों को रोजगार उपलब्ध कराने में किसी प्रकार का पहल नही कर रही हैं। विस्थापित प्रभावित समिति के राजेंद्र प्रसाद, कुंदन पासवान ने बताया कि इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए झारखंड सरकार के श्रम एवं प्रशिक्षण मंत्री सत्यानंद भोक्ता ने भू-रैयतों को भरोसा दिलाते हुए अविलंब रोजगार उपलब्ध कराने को लेकर सीसीएल प्रबंधन को निर्देश दिए हैं।

वही बड़कागांव विधायिका अम्बा प्रसाद ने कही रोजगार के मुद्दे पर कहा कि सरकार गंभीर हैं। सीसीएल के साथ बैठक कर भू-रैयतों के पक्ष में रोजगार के लिए बड़ा निर्णय लिया जाएगा। जामा विधायिका सीता सोरेन ने कहा कि जल्द सीसीएल के साथ बैठक कर रोजगार उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। विस्थापित प्रभावित समिति के सदस्यों ने श्रम नियोजन मंत्री सत्यानंद भोक्ता और दोनों विधायिका के प्रति आभार जताया हैं।

विस्थापित प्रभावित समिति के राजेन्द्र प्रसाद,धीरेंद्र प्रजापति,सुकली देवी,झरनी देवी,मुकेश ठाकुर,रीना देवी सहित सदस्यों ने सीसीएल को चेताते हुए कहा आम्रपाली कोल परियोजना में रोज़ी रोजगार हेतु कम्पनी में रोजगार एवम मजदूर लोडिंग तथा ग्रमीणों के समस्या पर हाई लेबल कमेटी गठन की मांग को सीसीएल प्रबंधन द्वारा पूरी नही की जाती हैं तो विस्थापित प्रभावित जनता मजदूरो द्वारा आम्रपाली परियोजना में महा आंदोलन कर के सम्पूर्ण कार्य को बंद करने की चेतावनी दी हैं। जिसकी सारी जिम्मेदारी सीसीएल प्रबंधन को होगी।

