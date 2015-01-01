पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाह व्यवस्था:भाड़े का 10 लाख मिल जाता ताे आत्महत्या का कदम नहीं उठाता जुगेश्वर

टंडवा4 घंटे पहले
मृतक के परिजनों से मिलते विधायक व अन्य।
  • विधायक किसुन दास ने कहा-एनटीपीसी, सीसीएल व कोयला ट्रांसपाेर्टर जुगेश्वर की माैत के जिम्मेवार, 6 काे महाबैठक

सिमरिया विधायक किसुन कुमार दास ने आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे विंगलात गांव निवासी 26 वर्षीय जुगेश्वर कुमार उर्फ किट्टी की मौत को गंभीरता से लिया है। विधायक दास ने कहा कि क्षेत्र मे संचालित एनटीपीसी, सीसीएल प्रबंधन तथा कोयला ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनियों की मनमानी अब नहीं चलेगी। जुगेश्वर की मौत से लोग काफी मर्माहत हैं। जुगेश्वर समय पर ट्रांसपोर्ट से वाहन का भाड़ा नहीं मिलने से सदमे में था और सोमवार को आत्महत्या कर लिया था।

विधायक ने कहा कि सीसीएल प्रबंधन, ट्रांसपाेर्ट कंपनियां तथा अंबे कंपनी जुगेश्वर के मौत की जिम्मेदार है। उन्होंने बताया कि कई कोयला ट्रांसपाेर्ट कंपनियों के पास जुगेश्वर के लगभग 10 लाख रुपया भाड़ा बकाया है। अगर बकाया भाड़ा मिल जाता तो आर्थिक तंगी से नही जूझना पड़ता। बकाया भाड़ा नहीं मिलना और फाइनेंसर के ट्रक को जब्त करना हतोत्साहित करती है। अगर बकाया भाड़ा मिल जाता तो जुगेश्वर विषपान कर अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त नहीं करता।

विधायक आगामी छ: दिसंबर को गोसांई स्थान में महा बैठक आयोजित की है। जिसमें परियोजना से विस्थापित व प्रभावित रैयतों के हित के लिए सभी राजनीतिक दल के लोगों को दलगत भावना से हटकर महा बैठक में शामिल होने का अपील की। जहां मनमानी पर उतारू सीसीएल प्रबंधन तथा ट्रांसपोर्टिंग कंपनियों के खिलाफ आंदोलन की रणनीति बना कर रैयतों व बेरोजगारों का अधिकार मिल सके।

साथ ही आगे ऐसी घटना को रोकने तथा ऐसे मौत के सौदागरों के खिलाफ एक मंच पर आने की अपील किया है। विधायक दास ने यह भी बताया कि मृतक जुगेश्वर अंबे कंपनी में काम करता था काम के दौरान कंपनी के हाइवा से हुई दुर्घटना के बाद कंपनी ने काम से बाहर निकाल देने तथा ट्रांसपाेर्ट कंपनियों के पास लाखों बकाया होने के कारण आर्थिक स्थिति कमजोर होने से वह काफी तनाव में था। उन्होंने कंपनी से एक आश्रित को रोजगार के अलावे सीसीएल प्रबंधन से उचित मुआवजा देने की मांग किया है।

ट्रांसपाेर्ट कंपनियों के पास 10 लाख बकाया रहने के बाद वह आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहा था

उल्लेखनीय है कि विंगलात गांव निवासी 26 वर्षीय जुगेश्वर कुमार का कोयला ट्रांसपाेर्ट कंपनियों के पास लगभग 10 लाख बकाया रहने के बाद वह पिछले कुछ माह से आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहा था। इसी बीच एक सप्ताह पहले लोन का ट्रक फाइनेंसर द्वारा जब्त कर लिए जाने से वह काफी तनाव में आ गया था। और आखिरकार सोमवार को विषपान कर अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली।

मृतक के घर पहुंचे विधायक : सिमरिया विधायक किसुन कुमार दास मंगलवार को मृतक जुगेश्वर कुमार के घर पहुंचे। इस दौरान मृतक के परिजनों से मुलाकात कर ढाढ़स बंधाते मृतक के आत्मा शांति की कामना किया। इस दौरान जुगेश्वर के मौत की विस्तृत जानकारी लिया। परिजनों से मुलाकात के दौरान कहा कि जुगेश्वर को न्याय जरूर मिलेगा। बताया कि इस दुख की घड़ी मे हम सब आपके साथ हैं।

