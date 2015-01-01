पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुवेश ने कहा:बड़कागांव की तर्ज पर टंडवा के रैयतों को भी एनटीपीसी मुआवजा दे

टंडवा13 घंटे पहले
  • नगर भवन में प्रखंड कांग्रेस कमेटी की बैठक में विधायक अंबा को दी बधाई
  • बड़कागांव में प्रत्येक वर्ष प्रति इकाई एक लाख बीस हजार मिलने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया

स्थानीय नगर भवन में प्रखंड कांग्रेस कमेटी की बैठक हुई। बैठक मे मुख्य रुप से बड़कागांव मे मुआवजा वृद्धि को लेकर प्रयासरत बड़कागांव विधायक सुश्री अंबा प्रसाद को बधाई दिया है। कहा कि विधायक सुश्री प्रसाद के अथक प्रयास के कारण बड़कागांव के रैयतों को एनटीपीसी द्वारा प्रति एकड़ 25 लाख मुआवजा एवं प्रत्येक वर्ष 36000 जो पेंशन मिलने का प्रावधान था। वह बढ़कर प्रत्येक वर्ष प्रति इकाई एक लाख बीस हजार मिलने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया है।

इस ऐतिहासिक कार्य के लिए कांग्रेस कमेटी टंडवा ने सुश्री अंबा प्रसाद को हार्दिक बधाई दी गई साथ ही यह मांग किया। कमेटी ने कहा विधायक हमेशा रैयतों के हितों के लिए लड़ाई लड़ती रही हैं। अनवरत संघर्ष का ही परिणाम है के रैयतों को उनका हक मिल पाया है। प्रखंड अध्यक्ष सुवेश राम ने कहा कि बड़कागांव के तर्ज पर टंडवा एनटीपीसी भी उक्त राशि एवं मुआवजा को अति शीघ्र लागू कर यहां के रैयतों को भुगतान करने की मांग किया है।

मौके पर प्रखंड अध्यक्ष सुबेश राम रविंद्र कुमार सिंह तिलेश्वर साहू ,मनोज राणा टेकलाल राणा उमेश शाह तुलसी महतो कामेश्वर यादव मोहम्मद कासिम मोहम्मद कलाम सरजू प्रसाद गुप्ता टेकलाल महतो धनंजय सोनी कृष्णा साहू धीरज प्रसाद साहू चश्म उद्दीन अंसारी तस्दीक अंसारी महेश यादव रफीक अंसारी विकास चौरसिया एवं खालिद अंसारी शामिल हुएl

