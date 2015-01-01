पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था का केंद्र:प्राचीन काल से है चुंदरु सूर्य मंदिर में पूजा की परंपरा

टंडवा13 घंटे पहले
गेरुवा नदी के संगम पर स्थित सूर्य मंदिर।
  • छठ पूजा के लिए लोग झारखंड के अलावा छत्तीसगढ़, बिहार व मध्यप्रदेश से आते हैं

(रुदेश नायक) चतरा जिले के टंडवा प्रखंड स्थित चुंदरु व गेरुवा नदी के संगम पर स्थित सूर्य मंदिर की अपनी महिमा है। खूबसूरत प्राकृतिक वादियों के बीच स्थित इस सूर्य मंदिर के प्रति लोगों में गहरी आस्था है। कहा जाता है कि यहां सूर्य की उपासना प्राचीनकाल से होती आ रही है। हालांकि मंदिर का विकास तकरीबन दो दशक पहले हुआ है। लगभग दस हजार वर्ग क्षेत्र में फैले इस मंदिर में पूजा के लिए कई प्रदेशों से श्रद्धालु पहुंचते हैं।

मान्यता है कि चुंदरू सूर्य देव की उपासना करने पर मनोवांछित फल की प्राप्ति होती है। यहां दूसरे राज्यों से आए व्रतियों के लिए ठहरने की समुचित व्यवस्था है। यहां छठ पूजा के लिए लोग झारखंड के अलावा छत्तीसगढ़, बिहार व मध्यप्रदेश से आते हैं। बताया जाता है कि चुंदरु में सूर्य की उपासना प्राचीन काल से होती रही है। लेकिन मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर भूमि पूजन 1970 के दशक मे हुआ था। भूमिपूजन के बाद इसकी पहल करने वाले लोग छतीसगड़ चले गए।

कई साल बाद छतीसगढ़ में रह रहे रामेश्वर साव को मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर सपना आया। उन्होने अपने पुत्र बिहारी गुप्ता को यह बात बताई। इसके बाद फिर से चुंदरु में भव्य सूर्य मंदिर निर्माण की सुगबुगाहट शुरु हुई। अंततः स्थानीय लोगो के प्रयास से 20-05-2001 को सूर्य मंदिर का भव्य प्राण प्रतिष्ठा की गई। इसके बाद मंदिर का विकास किया गया। मंदिर निर्माण में शिव शंकर गुप्ता, टंडवा के पूर्व मुखिया राजेंद्र नायक, किशुन कुमार दास, जयमंगल देव नायक ने अहम भूमिका निभाई।

