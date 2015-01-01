पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी सफलता:एनटीपीसी में यूनिट वन का एसिड क्लीनिंग कार्य सफल रहा

टंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • इसकी सफलता से आगे आने वाले परियोजनाएं भी लाभ उठा पाएंगे

एनटीपीसी नॉर्थ करणपुरा सुपर थर्मल पॉवर प्लांट का निर्माण कार्य जैसे जैसे सफलतापूर्वक आगे बढ़ रही है। वैसे वैसे अधिकारियों मे खुशी है। दीपावाली के पहले एनटीपीसी प्रबंधन ने यूनिट वन के एसिड क्लीनिंग कार्य पुरा कर लिया है। जो यूनिट वन के लाइट अप के नजरिए से एक बड़ी सफलता है। बीईएचएल द्वारा निर्माणाधीन एनटीपीसी के तीन यूनिट के 660 मेगावाट के पहले यूनिट का एसिड क्लीनिंग कार्य सफलता पूर्वक गया किया। बताया गया कि एनटीपीसी के इतिहास में ऐसा कार्य इससे पहले नही किया गया था। इसकी सफलता से आगे आने वाले परियोजनाएं भी लाभ उठा पाएंगे।

महाप्रबंधक (टेस्टिंग व कॉमिशीनिं) बिजय मंजुल ने बताया कि आम तौर पर यह कार्य बायलर लाइट-अप के बाद किया जाता है। एसिड क्लीनिंग का कार्य पूरा किए जाने से बायलर को बंद करने की आवश्यकता नहीं पड़ेगा और आगे के काम आसानी के किया जा सकेगा। वहीं कार्यकारी निदेशक असीम कुमार गोस्वामी ने कहा कि सब कुछ ठीक रहा तो इसी वर्ष बिजली उत्पादन का लक्ष्य हासिल किया जा सकता है। इधर यूनिट वन के एसिड क्लीनिंग कार्य के सफल जांच के बाद एनटीपीसी अधिकारियों व कर्मियों मे खुशी है।

