हादसा:चलते ट्रेलर से मोटरसाइिकल पर गिरा सरिया, सवार सुरक्षित

टाटीझरिया8 घंटे पहले
  • हजारीबाग-विष्णुगढ़ हाइवे की घटना

हजारीबाग-विष्णुगढ़ नेशनल हाइवे 100 पर बन्हे से सटे भेलवारा घाटी के पास एक सरिया ट्रेलर से विपरीत दिशा से आ रही एक बाइक पर सरिया गिर गया। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार ट्रेलर जैसे ही भेलवारा घाटी के पास पहुंचा असंतुलित होकर लदा सरिया गिरने लगा।

इसी क्रम में ट्रेलर के विपरीत दिशा विष्णुगढ़ की ओर से हजारीबाग की ओर जा रहे जिनगा निवासी कमल प्रसाद जो जमुआ से अपने घर मोटरसाइकिल से आ रहा था। छड़ को गिरते देख मोटर साईकिल छोड़कर कूद पड़ा। इससे उसकी जान बच गई। घटना के बाद लाेगाें की भीड़ जमा हो गया और मोटर साईकिल सवार को उठाया।

