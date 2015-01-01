पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खिलवाड़:लाॅकडाउन में मार्च से ही चल रहा था टाटीझरिया का विवेकानंद विद्या मंदिर स्कूल, अंचलाधिकारी ने छापेमारी कर सील किया

टाटीझरिया4 घंटे पहले
  • मासूम बच्चों की जान से खिलवाड़- स्कूल के निदेशक को शोकॉज, उनके साथ हेडमास्टर पर दर्ज होगा केस

मार्च महीने के शुरूआती समय के कोरोना काल से ही सरकार के द्वारा झारखण्ड के सभी स्कूलों को बंद रखने का निर्देश गया था। कोविड-19 मार्च के शुरूआती दौर में सरकार और जिला प्रशासन के आदेश का बिना अनुपालन करते हुए टाटीझरिया के कुछ निजी स्कूलों के निदेशकों ने स्कूल को खोलकर मार्च 2020 से बच्चों को पढ़ाने का कार्य किया जा रहा था। कुछ स्कूल तो सिर्फ सातवीं, आठवीं, नौवीं और दसवीं के बच्चों को पढ़ाते हैं। लेकिन कुछ स्कूलों में वर्ग तीन से उपर के बच्चों को पढ़ाने का कार्य जारी था। स्कूल में बच्चों को बिना यूनिफार्म में बुलाया जाता है। स्कूल के खुला होने की सूचना मिलते ही टाटीझरिया अंचल के सीओ विजय कुमार ने धरमपुर में स्थित एक निजी स्कूल विवेकानंद विद्या मन्दिर का औचक निरीक्षण करने पहुँचे। टाटीझरिया सीओ ने इस स्कूल को खुला देखकर निदेशक सह मध्य विद्यालय खम्भवा के हेडमास्टर मुकेश कुमार साव और इस स्कूल के हेडमास्टर को जाँच स्थल पर ही फटकार लगाई और उन दोनों पर कार्रवाई करने की बात कही।

स्कूल के निरीक्षण का भनक लगते ही और जो भी स्कूल प्रखण्ड में चल रहा था तुरंत बंद कर दिया गया। इस स्कूल के निदेशक मुकेश कुमार साव एवं हेडमास्टर पर कार्रवाई की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। बताया जाता है कि इस स्कूल के निदेशक मुकेश कुमार साव अपने स्कूल से दो किलोमीटर बगल के सरकारी स्कूल मध्य विद्यालय खम्भवा के हेडमास्टर भी हैं और कोविड-19 का इन्होंने आज तक एक दिन भी अनुपालन नहीं किया है। इस सम्बन्ध में टाटीझरिया के सीओ विजय कुमार ने कहा कि मुझे बराबर सूचना मिल रही थी कि टाटीझरिया प्रखण्ड में कुछ निजी स्कूलों में कक्षा चल रही है। जिसे देखते हुए विवेकानंद विद्या मन्दिर स्कूल का औचक निरीक्षण किया गया। इस स्कूल के कक्षा में सैकड़ों बच्चों को देखते हुए स्कूल को सील कर दिया गया है और अगले आदेश तक बंद रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है और आगे भी कानूनी कारवाई करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। सीओ ने बताया कि इस स्कूल के पझ में काम करने तथा कार्रवाई नहीं करने को लेकर प्रखण्ड स्तर से लेकर जिला स्तर तक बहुत पैरवी आया लेकिन इस स्कूल के विरूद्ध कोविड-19 के तह कड़ी कार्रवाई की जा रही है। कार्रवाई के लिए इस स्कूल के निदेशक सह मध्य विद्यालय खम्भवा के हेडमास्टर को स्पष्टीकरण के लिए नोटिस जारी कर दिया गया है।

