समीक्षा बैठक:स्वच्छ भारत मिशन में बेहतर कार्य करने वाले सम्मानित

ठेठईटांगर9 घंटे पहले
  • मुखिया ग्लोरिया समद, एलिजाबेथ, जल सहिया को सम्मान

प्रखंड कार्यालय सभागार में प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी की अध्यक्षता में स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण की समीक्षा बैठक हुई। बैठक में विश्व शौचालय दिवस के अवसर पर स्वच्छ भारत मिशन अंतर्गत उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले मुखिया, जल सहिया तथा आम ग्रामीणों काे सम्मानित किया गया।

शौचालयों के निरंतर उपयोग करने वाले चिन्हित लाभुकों में जुनूल बारला (टुकूपानी), तूरतन सुरीन (राजाबासा) और कलावती देवी (मातरामेटा) इत्यादि ग्रामीणों को सम्मानित किया गया। इस अवसर पर कोमोलिना जोजो जल सहिया (घुटबाहर ) को उनके सराहनीय कार्य के लिए सम्मानित किया गया। साथ ही मुखिया ग्लोरिया समद अाैर एलिजाबेथ बागे को उनके उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए सम्मानित किया गया। मौके पर उपस्थित जिला इकाई की टीम के द्वारा प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी मनोज कुमार को उनके सहयोग तथा मार्गदर्शन हेतु सम्मानित किया गया। समीक्षा बैठक के क्रम में प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी ने सभी कार्यकारी समितियों को 24 नवंबर तक सभी लंबित उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र आवश्यक रूप से उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में जिला समन्वयक राधा देव रतन, प्रखंड समन्वयक आशीष बड़ाईक, मुखिया बंधु माझी, शिवराज बड़ाईक, नरेंद्र बड़ाईक, नमन तोपनो, एथेलरिदा डुंगडुंग, राजमणि प्रधान, गगन टोप्पो, रेणुका सोरेंग, सुषमा कुल्लू तथा सभी जल सहिया उपस्थित थे।

