पलायन:गांव छोड़ कर जाने वाले लोगों की सूची बनाए, हर हाल में रोकनी है पलायन

ठेठईटांगर4 घंटे पहले
  • 8 वर्ष से कम आयु का यदि कोई बालक या बालिका मजदूरी करता देखा जाए तो उसके बारे में जानकारी देनी है

प्रखंड मुख्यालय में मंगलवार को चौकीदारों की बैठक हुई। अध्यक्षता पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी महावीर सिंह ने की। चौकीदारों से कहा गया कि 18 वर्ष से कम आयु के वैसे बालक व बालिकाओं की सूची तैयार करें, जो गांव छोड़ कर बाहर चले गए हैं। कहा गया कि इन बालक-बालिकाओं को बाहर जाने से रोकना भी है। 18 वर्ष से कम आयु का यदि कोई बालक या बालिका मजदूरी करता देखा जाए तो उसके बारे में जानकारी देनी है।

कहा गया कि पलायन को हर हाल में रोकना है। प्रखंड समन्वयक धीरज टोप्पो, प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी लक्ष्मण महतो, प्रखंड कल्याण पदाधिकारी दिनेश ओहदार ने कहा कि बालक- बालिकाओं के ट्रैफिकिंग को रोकने के लिए सबों को जागरूक होना होगा। लोगों को अंधविश्वास से भी दूर रहने के लिए कहा। कहां कि सर्पदंश की घटना होने पर लोग पीड़ित को अस्पताल लाएं। इस बारे में सबों को जागरूक करें।

