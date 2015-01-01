पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:किसानों ने गेहूं की खेती करने का लिया निर्णय

ठेठईटांगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी से संपर्क कर गुणवत्तापूर्ण गेहूं के बीज प्राप्त करने की बात हुई

प्रखंड की बाघचट्टा पंचायत अंतर्गत कोनबेगी गांव में कृषकों की बैठक हुई। महिला स्वयं सहायता समूह की मोनिका केरकेट्टा की अध्यक्षता और मनोज कोनबेगी की उपस्थिति में निर्णय लिया गया कि क्षेत्र में गेहूं की खेती अच्छे ढंग से की जाए। कहा गया कि लगभग 15 वर्ष पूर्व कोनबेगी गेहूं की अच्छी खेती होती थी। प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी से संपर्क कर गुणवत्तापूर्ण गेहूं के बीज प्राप्त करने की बात हुई।

कहा गया कि गांव में डैम से सिंचाई की सुविधा है, लेकिन प्रोत्साहन और जागरूकता की कमी के कारण पिछले 15 साल से गेहूं की खेती नहीं की जा रही है। पिछले वर्ष कुछ किसानों ने इसकी खेती की थी। बताया गया कि गांव में लोगों ने महंगा बीज खरीद कर 100 क्विंटल से अधिक आलू की खेती की है। वहीं 100 एकड़ से अधिक खेतों में गरमा धान का उत्पादन होता है। मनोज कोनबेगी ने कहा कि गेहूं, आलू और बागवानी करके लोग सालों भर खेती कर सकते हैं। साथ ही गांव के लोगों को भी रोजगार दे सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी लोग मेहनत करके आर्थिक स्थिति को बेहतर बनाने का संकल्प लें। किसानों को यदि प्रोत्साहित किया जाए तो यहां वर्ष भर हरियाली बनी रहेगी। बैठक में वार्ड पार्षद रंजीत केरकेट्टा, पीटर लकडा, समरू साहू , सहरु साहू, संगीता देवी, प्रेमी देवी आदि उपस्थित थीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें