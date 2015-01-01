पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई की मांग:उरते के ग्रामीणों ने सड़क निर्माण में की अनियमितता की शिकायत

ठेठईटांगर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैठक में भाग लेते लाेग।
  • पदाधिकारी व संवेदक के कारण सरकार की बदनामी हो रही है

बांसजोर प्रखण्ड क्षेत्र के उरते पंचायत अंतर्गत झरझरा बजारटांड़ में महिलाएं एवं अन्य ग्रामीणाें ने नशा मुक्त समिति की बैठक की गई। बैठक में गिनिकेरा से टेंगराटुकु तक आरईओ विभाग द्वारा कराए जा रहे पथ निर्माण कार्य में अनियमितता की शिकायत की गई। कहा गया कि संवेदक द्वारा अनियमितता बरती जा रही है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सड़क निर्माण में लकड़ी के कोयले एवं टायर को जला कर रोड निर्माण में लगाया जा रहा है।

मौके पर झामुमो के जिला अध्यक्ष किशाेर डांग व पार्टी के अन्य पदाधिकारियाें ने ग्रामीणों के साथ पथ निर्माण कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान पाया कि पथ का निर्माण बहुत ही घटिया तरीके से किया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करते हुए झामुमो जिलाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि विभागीय पदाधिकारियों की उदासीनता के कारण संवेदक मनमाने ढंग से कार्य कर रहा है।

ऐसे ही कार्याें से सिमडेगा जिले में सरकार की बदनामी हो रही है। इस अवसर पर अनिल कन्डुलना, उपाध्यक्ष नरायण मंझी, संजू डांग, समीर खलखो, कल्याण, उदय नोवस केरकेट्टा, विपिन, नशा मुक्त समिति की अध्यक्ष हुलासी होब्बो, सचिव शीलवंती अशयन तोपनो उपास्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें