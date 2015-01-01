पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हड़ताल:केंद्र सरकार की मजदूर विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ 26 की हड़ताल होगी ऐतिहासिक

उरीमारी40 मिनट पहले
  • संयुक्त मोर्चा ने की बरका-सयाल जीएम ऑफिस व पोटंगा वर्कशॉप में पिट मीटिंग

केंद्र सरकार व कोल इंडिया की मजदूर विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ कोल इंडिया में 26 नवम्बर को एक दिवसीय हड़ताल होनी है। सीसीएल बरका-सयाल प्रक्षेत्र में संयुक्त मोर्चा के लोग गोलबंद हो गए हैं। सीसीएल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ आक्रोश भड़क उठा है। हड़ताल को सफल बनाने को लेकर सोमवार को संयुक्त मोर्चा ने उरीमारी परियोजना के पोटंगा वर्कशॉप और सयाल स्थित जीएम कार्यालय के समक्ष पिट मीटिंग की।

पिट मीटिंग में कोल इंडिया में 26 नवम्बर की हड़ताल को ऐतिहासिक बनाने का आह्वान किया गया। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि वर्तमान की केंद्र सरकार व कोल इंडिया प्रबंधन पूंजीपतियों को लाभ पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से मजदूरों के हक-अधिकार को छीनने में जुटी है। साथ ही सरकारी उपक्रमों को निजीकरण करने की साजिश रची जा रही है।

यह हड़ताल मजदूर हित में है। इसे हर हाल में सफल बनाएं। पिट मीटिंग को मोर्चा के संयोजक विंध्याचल बेदिया, रामनरेश सिंह, देवेंद्र कुमार सिंह, नीलकंठ प्रसाद, अशोक कुमार शर्मा, अशोक गुप्ता, विनोद साव, जयनारायण बेदिया, जगरनाथ पासवान, दशरथ कुर्मी, संजय कुमार शर्मा, अर्जुन सिंह, डाॅ. जीआर भगत, रामाकांत दुबे ने भी संबोधित किया। मौके पर विनोद मिश्रा, दिलीप कुमार, गोपाल यादव, डीपी यादव, कमलेश यादव, अली हसन, संजय वर्मा, संजय कुमार मिश्रा, मोहन मांझी आजाद भुइयां सहित कई लोग मौजूद थे।

