पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  • Mumbai
  • 1.5 Lakh Fake Twitter Accounts Created On Twitter To Discredit Mumbai Police And Maharashtra Government; Twitter Account Also Made In The Name Of Raveena Tandon

साइबर क्राइम:मुंबई पुलिस और महाराष्ट्र सरकार को बदनाम करने ट्विटर पर बने 1.5 लाख फेक ट्विटर अकाउंट, रवीना टंडन के नाम से भी बनाया ट्विटर अकाउंट बोट

मुंबई17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन ने मुंबई पुलिस कमिश्नर ऑफिस में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी। इसकी जांच के दौरान इन बातों का खुलासा हुआ है-फाइल फोटो।
  • अभिनेत्री रवीना टंडन की शिकायत के बाद पुलिस जांच में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है

अभिनेत्री रवीना टंडन के नाम से बनाया गया फर्जी ट्विटर एकाउंट बोट (BOT) है। इस ट्विटर एकाउंट का इस्तेमाल कर मुंबई पुलिस आयुक्त के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी और तस्वीर पोस्ट करने के लिए किया गया था। अभिनेत्री की शिकायत के बाद जांच के दौरान यह खुलासा हुआ है। जांच में यह भी सामने आया है कि ऐसे ही डेढ़ लाख फर्जी बोट अकाउंट मुंबई पुलिस और महाराष्ट्र को बदनाम करने के लिए तैयार किए गए थे।

क्या होता है बोट ट्विटर अकाउंट?
पुलिस के मुताबिक, बोट अकाउंट वो होते हैं जिन्हें तकनीक की मदद से एक साथ हजारों की संख्या में बनाया जाता है। किसी इंसान के लिए इतने एकाउंट का इस्तेमाल करना संभव नहीं होता इसलिए इसे कंप्यूटर (बोट्स) के जरिए चलाया जाता है और यह अपने आप कुछ मिनटों में हजारों ट्वीट रीट्वीट कमेंट करते हैं। बोट एक सॉफ्टवेयर है जो ट्विटर अकाउंट को ट्विटर एपीआई के जरिए चलाता है। कुछ लोग इस तकनीक का गलत तरीके से इस्तेमाल करते हैं और पैसे लेकर खास विषय पर कुछ ही मिनट में हजारों ट्वीट करते हैं। ऐसे 50 लाख से ज्यादा ट्वीट हर महीने किए जाते हैं।

सुशांत की मौत के बाद इसी तरह के कई अकाउंट बने थे
पुलिस के मुताबिक, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के मामले में भी इस तकनीक का काफी दुरुपयोग किया गया और मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय, आदित्य ठाकरे, संजय राऊत, परमबीर सिंह को निशाना साधते हुए हजारों ट्वीट किए गए। इसके अलावा बेबी पेंग्विन, जस्टिस फॉर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, परमबीर सिंह स्कैम, परमबीर सिंह रिजाइन, टीआरपी स्कैम, अरेस्ट परमबीर जैसे दर्जनों हैश टैग ट्रेंड करने के लिए बोट अकाउंट के इस्तेमाल किए गए।

डेढ़ लाख से ज्यादा फर्जी खाते
साइबर और फॉरेंसिक विशेषज्ञों की टीम ने इस बाबत मुंबई पुलिस को जो रिपोर्ट सौंपी है, उसके मुताबिक इस साल जून से अक्टूबर के बीच महाराष्ट्र सरकार, मुंबई पुलिस और मुंबई पुलिस कमिश्नर के खिलाफ ट्रेंड के लिए बोट अकाउंट और हैश टैग का इस्तेमाल किया गया। साइबर विशेषज्ञों को ऐसे डेढ़ लाख एकाउंट के बारे में पता चला है, जिनमें से 80 फीसदी संदेहास्पद हैं। जिनका इस्तेमाल महाराष्ट्र सरकार, मुंबई पुलिस को बदनाम करने के लिए हुआ। इनमें से कई अकाउंट विदेश से चलाए जा रहे हैं। पुलिस के मुताबिक, इसके लिए कई जानी मानी हस्तियों के नामों का चोरी छिपे या उनकी सहमति से भी इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें