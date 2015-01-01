पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना सेकंड वेव की तैयारी:मुंबई में 37 प्रतिशत आईसीयू बेड खाली, ऑक्सीजन-दवाओं का स्टॉक शुरू

मुंबई35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार का दावा- 25 हजार से अधिक मरीज रोज आएं तो भी हम तैयार
  • महाराष्ट्र में चिंता ज्यादा, मृत्युदर 2.63%, देश के औसत से अधिक

(विनोद यादव) यूरोप के कई देशों में कोरोना की सेकंड वेव आ चुकी है। भारत में भी कई राज्यों में सेकंड वेव का असर दिखने लगा है। दिल्ली में पिछले दिनों एक दिन में 8 हजार नए मामले सामने आए। केरल में ओणम त्योहार के बाद कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ा। ऐसे में हमने जाना भारत में कोरोना से सर्वाधिक प्रभावित राज्य महाराष्ट्र में दूसरी लहर से बचने की तैयारियां कैसी हैं।

यहां सरकार जनवरी-फरवरी में सेकंड वेव की बात कह रही है। यहां संकट इसलिए भी ज्यादा है, क्योंकि राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर जहां कोविड-19 की मृत्यु दर 1.48 फीसदी है, वहीं महाराष्ट्र में यह सर्वाधिक 2.63 फीसदी है। महाराष्ट्र के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री राजेश टोपे ने बताया कि कोरोना को नियंत्रित करने के लिए महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने टेस्टिंग से लेकर मास्क की कीमत को किफायती बनाया है। लोगों को एसएमएस सिस्टम यानी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क और सैनिटाइजेशन (हैंड) का पालन करना होगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि यदि महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना की सेकंड वेव आती है, तो राज्य में कोविड-19 संक्रमित मरीजों के लिए उपलब्ध कुल बेड में से 80 फीसदी खाली हैं। वहीं मुंबई में 68 फीसदी बेड खाली हैं। इसलिए बेड की कमी नहीं होगी। टोपे ने कहा, महाराष्ट्र में एक समय ऐसा आया था, जब 25 हजार कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज रोज बढ़ रहे थे। यदि मान लिया जाए कि कोविड के सेकेंड वेव में मरीजों की संख्या उससे 10-20 फीसदी बढ़ भी जाती है, तो हम इसके लिए तैयार हैं। राज्य सरकार इसके लिए जरूरी बेड, डॉक्टर, नर्सें और अन्य साधनों की व्यवस्था करने में जुटी है।

दवाओं का स्टॉक करने को कहा गया है। इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष डॉ. रवि वानखेडकर भी मानते हैं कि महाराष्ट्र के कोविड सेंटर और अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई अच्छी हो रही है। कई स्थानों पर लिक्विड ऑक्सीजन के प्लांट भी लग गए हैं। इसके अलावा पर्याप्त संख्या में वेंटिलेटर भी उपलब्ध हो गए हैं। सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि डॉक्टर, अस्पताल और मेडिकल स्टाफ को अब अच्छी तरह से समझ में आ गया है कि कोविड-19 के मरीजों का मैनेजमेंट किस तरह से करना चाहिए। न्यूबर्ग डायग्नोस्टिक्स लैब ने भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका में तकरीबन एक करोड़ कोरोना टेस्ट किया है। इससे जुड़ी पुणे बेस ए.जी. डायग्नोस्टिक्स प्राइवेट लि. की मेडिकल डायरेक्टर डॉ. अवंती गोलविलकर मेहेंदले कहती हैं कि माना जा रहा है कि पिछले छह महीनों में महाराष्ट्र में करीब 35 फीसदी लोग कोरोना से संक्रमति हो चुके हैं। जिसकी वजह से लोगों को रोग प्रतिरोध क्षमता बढ़ी है। लिहाजा यदि राज्य में कोविड-19 की सेकेंड वेव आती है, तो वह हल्की रहने की संभावना है।

दुकानदार-दूध वाले जैसे लोगों की टेस्टिंग

  • 1. कोरोना के इलाज में लगने वाली दवाओं का 50 फीसदी अतिरिक्त बफर स्टॉक रखने को कहा गया है।
  • 2. रोजाना 10 लाख जनसंख्या के पीछे कम से कम 140 लोगों की टेस्टिंग की जाएगी।
  • 3. जिला स्तर पर तैयार किए गए कोविड अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन बेड की संख्या बरकरार रखी जाए।
  • 4. जिन जिलों में 20 फीसदी से अधिक कोविड-19 के पेशेंट पाए जाएं, वहां के सभी कोविड अस्पताल पूर्ण क्षमता से कार्यरत रखे जाएं। जिन जिलों में 16-20 फीसदी कोरोना मरीज हों, वहां जिला अस्पताल में मल्टीस्पेशलिटी डॉक्टरों को तैनात किया जाए। जहां 11-15 फीसदी कोरोना मरीज हो, वहां उनकी मरीजों की संख्या से 20 फीसदी अधिक बेड की व्यवस्था रखी जाए।
  • 5. जिन जिलों में 7 फीसदी से कम कोरोना पेशेंट हों, वहां भी कोविड अस्पताल इलाज के लिए तैयार रखे जाएं। जिन जिलों में 7-10 फीसदी तक कोरोना पेशेंट हों, वहां की प्रत्येक तहसील में कोरोना के इलाज का अस्पताल हो।
  • 6. महाराष्ट्र के स्वास्थ्य निदेशालय ने किराना दुकानदार, साग-सब्जी एवं दूध विक्रेता, घरों में पेपर पहुंचाने वाले वेंडर, गैस सिलेंडर पहुंचाने वाले कर्मचारी, काम करने वाले नौकर-नौकरानी, होटलों के मालिक व उनके वेटर, ऑटो रिक्शा एवं टैक्सी चालकों, सिक्युरिटी गार्ड व मजदूरों की टेस्टिंग जारी रखने का निर्देश दिया है।

मुंबई में कोरोना मरीजों के 68 फीसदी बेड खाली हैं

मुंबई में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों के इलाज के लिए डेडिकेटेड कोविड-19 अस्पताल , डेडिकेटेड कोविड-19 हेल्थ सेंटर और कोविड-19 केयर सेंटर, टाइप-2 (सीसीसी-2) को मिलाकर कुल 17,707 बेड हैं। इसमें इस वक्त 68 फीसदी बेड रिक्त हैं। इसी तरह कुल 2,008 आईसीयू बेड में से इस वक्त 37.70 प्रतिशत यानी 757 बेड रिक्त हैं। मुंबई में 8,705 ऑक्सीन बेड हैं। इसमें से 66.84 फीसदी और 1,186 वेंटिलेटर बेड में से 29.85 फीसदी यानी 345 बेड खाली पड़े हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें