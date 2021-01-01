पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल को छूने वाली तस्वीर:10 महीने बाद लोकल ट्रेन में एंट्री करने से पहले यात्री ने टेका माथा, उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा ने कहा-यह भारत की आत्मा

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
इस भावुक कर देने वाली तस्वीर को उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा ने भी अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर साझा की है। - Dainik Bhaskar
इस भावुक कर देने वाली तस्वीर को उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा ने भी अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर साझा की है।

1 फरवरी से मुंबई की लाइफलाइन यानी लोकल ट्रेन सेवा 10 महीने तक बंद रहने के बाद आम लोगों के लिए फिर से शुरू हो गई है। इन सबके बीच एक तस्वीर सामने आई है, जिसमें एक शख्स ट्रेन में चढ़ने से पहले घुटनों के बल बैठकर माथा टेकता हुआ नजर आ रहा है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, मुंबई के सीएसएमटी स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर दो पर खिंची गई यह तस्वीर 1 फरवरी की दोपहर 12 बजे के करीब की है।

उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा ने कहा-यह भारत की आत्मा है
इस भावुक कर देने वाली तस्वीर को उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा ने भी अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर साझा की है। आनंद ने इसे भारत की आत्मा करार दिया है। सोशल मीडिया में आनंद ने लिखा है,'भारत की आत्मा... मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि हम इसे कभी न खोएं।'

कुछ पाबंदी के साथ शुरू हुई है लोकल ट्रेन
आपको बता दें कि लगभग 320 दिनों के अंतराल के बाद रेलवे ने आम जनता को मुंबई में लोकल ट्रेनों में यात्रा करने की अनुमति दी, हालांकि इसके लिए कुछ घंटों का सीमित समय है। आम यात्री सुबह 7 से 12 बजे और शाम को 4 से 9 बजे के बीच यात्रा नहीं कर सकता है। सेंट्रल रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी शिवाजी सुतार ने इसके बारे में जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि सभी अधिकृत प्रवेश/निकास बिंदु और टिकट काउंटर सेवाओं के सुचारू संचालन के लिए खोला गया है।

एक दिन में 80 लाख से ज्यादा लोग करते हैं यात्रा
लॉकडाउन से पहले सामान्य दिनों में मध्य रेलवे रोजाना 1,774 सेवाओं, जबकि पश्चिमी रेलवे 1,367 सेवाओं का संचालन करती थी। अब ट्रेनों को फुल कैपेसिटी से चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, आम दिनों में इन लोकल ट्रेनों में 80 लाख से ज्यादा लोग एक दिन में यात्रा करते हैं।

बदले गए हैं लोकल ट्रेन में यात्रा के नियम

  • लोकल ट्रेन सेवाओं के कोरोना महामारी के मद्देनजर कुछ नियम बदले गए हैं, हर किसी को कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करना होगा।
  • सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना अनिवार्य है।
  • सभी यात्रियों को अब सीजन टिकट खरीदना होगा।
  • अगर 22 मार्च 2020 से पूर्व लिए गए सीजन टिकट में यदि दिन बचे हैं तो उन्‍हें नए सीजन टिकट में जोड़ दिया जाएगा।।
  • टिकट बुकिंग क्लर्कों को ग्रेस पीरियड रखने का आदेश दिया गया है।
  • अब टिकट पर रिफंड मिलेगा।
  • सुबह 7 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक और शाम 4 बजे से रात के 9 बजे तक चलने वाली लोकल ट्रेनों में मुंबई के आम लोगों को यात्रा की अनुमति नहीं है।
  • रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने मुंबईकरों से अपील की है कि लोकल में यात्रा के दौरान सभी नियमों और कोरोना से बचाव संबंधी दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करें।
