बॉलीवुड में ड्रग्स?:दूसरे दिन भी पूछताछ के लिए NCB ऑफिस पहुंचीं अर्जुन रामपाल की गर्लफ्रेंड, कल अभिनेता से हो सकती है पूछताछ

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रिएडिस अपने वकील के साथ एनसीबी ऑफिस में पूछताछ के लिए पहुंची हैं।

एक्टर अर्जुन रामपाल की गर्लफ्रेंड गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रिएडिस से गुरुवार लगातार दूसरे दिन नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो फिर से पूछताछ करेगा। गैब्रिएला NCB ऑफिस पहुंच चुकी हैं। उनसे पूछताछ खत्म हो जाने के बाद NCB अर्जुन रामपाल को शुक्रवार या शनिवार को समन देकर बुलाएगा। गुरुवार को गैब्रिएला अपने घर से NCB ऑफिस जाने के लिए अर्जुन रामपाल के साथ निकली थीं, लेकिन NCB ऑफिस वे अकेले पहुंचीं। फिलहाल उनसे NCB अधिकारियों की पूछताछ जारी है।

NCB ऑफिसर समीर वानखेड़े ने बताया कि गैब्रिएला को दोबारा बुलाया है। क्योंकि जांच अभी पूरी नहीं हुई। NCB सूत्रों के मुताबिक, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एविडेंस से मिले सुराग के बाद टीम गैब्रिएला तक पहुंचीं। इससे पहले गैब्रिएला को बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे NCB ऑफिस में बुलाया था, लेकिन वह करीब 12.30 के NCB ऑफिस पहुंचीं। उनसे शाम को करीब 6 बजे तक पूछताछ हुई। सूत्र बताते हैं कि NCB को उनकी ओर से संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिले थे, इसलिए गुरुवार को उन्हें फिर बुलाया गया है। NCB के हाथ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एविडेंस रिपोर्ट भी आ गई है, इसी को दिखाकर गैब्रिएला से सवाल किए जाएंगे।

घर से निकलने के दौरान अर्जुन रामपाल भी अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ थे।
छापेमारी में मिली थीं प्रतिबंधित दवाएं
रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, अर्जुन रामपाल के घर पर छापेमारी के दौरान कुछ प्रतिबंधित दवाएं मिली थीं। NCB के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि अर्जुन और गैब्रिएला को यह जवाब देना होगा कि उनके पास ये दवाएं कहां से आई हैं और क्या इसके लिए उनके पास कोई लीगल प्रिस्क्रिप्शन है या नहीं। इसके अलावा उनके घर से कुछ मोबाइल फोन और लैपटॉप सीज किए गए हैं।

जांच एजेंसी ने सोमवार को रामपाल के ड्राइवर को भी हिरासत में लेकर कई घंटे तक पूछताछ की थी। अभिनेता के घर सोमवार सुबह छापा मारा गया था।

NCB ने पिछले महीने गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रियड्स के भाई अगिसिलाओस को गिरफ्तार किया था। अगिसिलाओस के पास चरस और अल्प्राजोलम टैबलेट मिली थी। NCB ने उसे लोनावाला से गिरफ्तार किया था। उससे मिले सुराग के आधार पर अब अर्जुन रामपाल के घर पर छापा मारा। दैनिक भास्कर ने 1 अक्टूबर को ही अर्जुन रामपाल के ड्रग्स कनेक्शन के बारे में बता दिया था।

NCB ने ड्रग पैडलर्स की चेन ट्रैक की

जांच एजेंसी के मुताबिक, अगिसिलाओस ड्रग्स सप्लाई करता था। बताया जा रहा है कि जांच एजेंसी ने उसकी सप्लाई चेन से जुड़े सबूत भी जुटाए हैं। इस चेन में शामिल दूसरे ड्रग पैडलर्स को भी आरोपी बनाया गया है। बता दें कि ड्रग्स के केस में अब तक रिया चक्रवर्ती समेत लगभग 26 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। रिया चक्रवर्ती को अक्टूबर के महीने में कोर्ट से जमानत मिली थी। उन्होंने 28 दिन न्यायिक हिरासत में गुजारे। रिया से पहले उनके भाई शोविक चक्रवर्ती को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। वे अभी भी कस्टडी में हैं और उनकी बेल अर्जी एक बार फिर से खारिज कर दी गई है।

