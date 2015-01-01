पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बॉलीवुड ड्रग्स केस:NCB के सामने आज अर्जुन रामपाल की दूसरी बार पेशी, गर्लफ्रेंड के भाई को 50 हजार के मुचलके पर मिली जमानत

मुंबई10 मिनट पहले
13 नवंबर को अभिनेता अर्जुन रामपाल एनसीबी के सामने पहली बार पेश हुए थे।

ड्रग्स के एक मामले में आज अभिनेता अर्जुन रामपाल की दूसरी बार पेशी है। उन्हें सुबह 11 बजे तक एनसीबी ऑफिस में पहुंचने को कहा गया है। इससे पहले 13 नवंबर को एनसीबी ने उनसे सात घंटे पूछताछ की थी। रामपाल के घर से जब्त इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स डिवाइस की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद एनसीबी ने उन्हें तलब किया है।

13 नवंबर को पूछताछ के बाद बाहर निकले अर्जुन रामपाल ने NCB की हर जांच में सहयोग करने की बात कही थी। इससे पहले NCB ने रामपाल के घर पर 9 नवंबर को छापा मारा था। इसके बाद 11 और 12 नवंबर को उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रियाडेस से पूछताछ की थी। जांच एजेंसी रामपाल के ड्राइवर को भी हिरासत में लेकर कई घंटे पूछताछ कर चुकी है।

NCB सूत्रों के मुताबिक, रामपाल के घर से कुछ प्रतिबंधित दवाएं मिली थीं। हालांकि, पहली बार हुई पूछताछ को लेकर NCB ने कोई आधिकारिक बयान नहीं दिया था। इसके अलावा उनके घर से कुछ मोबाइल फोन और लैपटॉप जब्त किए गए थे। NCB को इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एविडेंस रिपोर्ट भी आ गई है, इसी को दिखाकर रामपाल से सवाल किए जाएंगे।

गर्लफ्रेंड के भाई को मिली जमानत

NCB ने 19 अक्टूबर को गैब्रिएला के भाई अगिसिलाओस को लोनावाला से गिरफ्तार किया था। उसके पास चरस और अल्प्राजोलम टैबलेट मिली थीं। उससे मिले सुराग के आधार पर रामपाल के घर पर छापा मारा गया। तकरीबन दो महीने जेल में रहने के बाद स्पेशल नारकोटिक्स कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को अगिसिलाओस को जमानत दे दी गई। उसके पास चरस और बैन टैबलेट अल्प्राजोलम मिली थी। एनसीबी ने उसे दो महीने पहले लोनावला से गिरफ्तार किया गया था। कोर्ट ने अगिसिलाओस को 50 हजार रुपए की जमानत पर छोड़ा है।

पासपोर्ट करवाया जमा, शहर भी नहीं छोड़ सकेगा

एनडीपीएस कोर्ट ने अगिसिलाओस को सशर्त जमानत दी है। इसके अनुसार उनका पासपोर्ट एनसीबी के पास ही रहेगा। वहीं वे बिना बताए शहर भी नहीं छोड़ सकेंगे। 19 अक्टूबर को अरेस्ट किए जाने के बाद एनसीबी की कस्टडी में रहते हुए अगिसिलाओस से मिली अहम लीड्स के बाद मुंबई के 5 इलाकों में छापेमारी हुई थी।

भारत में रहकर मार्केटिंग से जुड़ा था गैब्रिएला का भाई

एनसीबी के अनुसार अगिसिलाओस ड्रग्स सप्लाई करता था। एजेंसी ने कथित तौर पर उसकी सप्लाई चेन को ट्रैक करने के कुछ सबूत भी बरामद किए थे। 30 साल के अगिसिलाओस अन्य ड्रग पैडलर्स के साथ भी जुड़े थे। अगिसिलाओस को एनडीपीएस एक्ट की धारा 27 ए के तहत 18 अक्टूबर को अदालत में पेश किया गया था।

