अर्नब की गिरफ्तारी:सामने आई आत्महत्या करने वाले इंटीरियर डिजाइनर की पत्नी-बेटी, अर्नब पर लगाए कई गंभीर आरोप; पढ़ें सुसाइड नोट

मुंबई
  
मीडिया के सामने आईं अन्वय नाइक की पत्नी अक्षता और बेटी ने महाराष्ट्र पुलिस का आभार जताया।

साल 2018 में इंटीरियर डिजाइनर अन्वय नाइक सुसाइड केस में रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडिटर इन चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। उनकी गिरफ्तारी के बाद अन्वय नाइक की पत्नी अक्षता नाइक अपनी बेटी के साथ मीडिया के सामने आईं और अर्नब गोस्वामी के खिलाफ कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए। उनकी ओर से वह सुसाइड नोट भी सामने रखा गया, जिसे अन्वय ने मरने से पहले लिखा था।

मीडिया के सामने आईं अन्वय नाइक की पत्नी अक्षता ने महाराष्ट्र पुलिस का आभार जताया। उन्होंने कहा, 'आज संकष्टी चतुर्थी का दिन, मैं मेरे गुरु गणपति का आभार मानती हूं। मैं 5 मई 2018 का दिन भूल नहीं सकती... मैं अक्षता नाइक और मेरी बेटी 2018 को भूल नहीं सकते।'

पैसे मांगने पर मरवाने की धमकी देते हैं
नाइक ने कहा, 'मेरे पति ने सुसाइड नोट छोड़ा था उसके बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। इस सुसाइड नोट में फिरोज शेख, अर्नब गोस्वामी के स्पष्ट नाम थे। उन्होंने कहा कि अर्नब पर 83 लाख रुपए बकाया है तो फिरोज पर 4 करोड़ रुपये। मांगने पर मरवाने की धमकी देते हैं।'

पैसे मांगने पर अर्नब ने बेटी का करियर बर्बाद करने की धमकी दी
अक्षता नाइक ने गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुये कहा, अर्नब ने उन्हें कई बार धमकी दी। जब रुपये मांगे तो कहा, 'तुम्हारी लड़की का करियर बर्बाद कर दूंगा। घर पर धमकी भरे फोन आते थे और आते जाते लोग हमारा पीछा करते थे।' अक्षता की बेटी एक नेशनल लेवल की टेनिस प्लेयर है।

मैंने कई नेताओं से गुहार लगाई, लेकिन किसी ने नहीं सुना
अक्षता ने आगे कहा, 'मैंने महाराष्ट्र पुलिस से पहले कई लोगों से गुहार लगाई, कई नेताओं के पास गई लेकिन किसी ने मेरी मदद नहीं की। आज की कार्रवाई के लिए महाराष्ट्र पुलिस को सलाम ठोकती हूं।'

वीआईपी ट्रीटमेंट देने का भी लगाया आरोप
साथ ही अर्नब का स्टेटमेंट ज्वाइंट सीपी के आफिस में दर्ज कराए जाने को लेकर भी अक्षता नाइक ने सवाल उठाए। उन्होंने कहा, अर्नब को अलीबाग आकर स्टेटमेंट रिकॉर्ड दर्ज कराना था, इतनी सहूलियत क्यों दी गई?

वो मामला जिसमें अर्नब की हुई गिरफ्तारी
इंटीरियर डिजाइनर अन्वय नाइक, अपनी मां कुमुद नाइक के साथ, मई 2018 में अलीबाग में उनके बंगले में मृत पाए गए थे। अन्वय बंगले के पहली मंजिल पर लटका हुआ पाया गया था। घटना के बाद एक सुसाइड नोट मिला था, जो कथित तौर पर अन्वय ने लिखा था।

इस सुसाइड नोट में अन्वय ने आरोप लगाया था कि अर्नब गोस्वामी और दो अन्य लोगों ने 5.40 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान नहीं किया है, जिसके चलते उन्हें आर्थिक तंगी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। उन्हें तीन कंपनियों के मालिकों द्वारा बकाया पैसों की मंजूरी नहीं दी गई थी जिसमें रिपब्लिक टीवी के अर्नब गोस्वामी, आई कास्ट/स्काई मीडिया फिरोज शेख और स्मार्ट वर्कर्स के नीतीश सारडा शामिल हैं। जांच में पता चला की अन्वय कर्ज में था और कर्ज चुकाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहा था। पुलिस ने भी कहा था कि अन्वय ने आत्महत्या की थी।

अन्वय का सुसाइड नोट..

