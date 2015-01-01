पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वीडियो वायरल:शरद पवार के जन्मदिन पर गोविंदा ने काटा केक, खाने के लिए उमड़ी NCP कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
शरद पवार के जन्मदिन पर केक खाने के लिए मंच पर उमड़ी एनसीपी कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़।

राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी के अध्यक्ष शरद पवार के जन्मदिन पर परली में अभिनेता गोविंदा ने केक काटा। केट काटे जाने के बाद कार्यक्रम में मौजूद कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़ जुट गई। भीड़ देख आयोजकों ने काफी मशक्कत के बाद सभी हटाया। बता दें कि शनिवार को राकांपा अध्यक्ष का जन्मदिन था। उनके निर्वाचन क्षेत्र परली में एनसीपी नेता धनंजय मुंडे ने एक समारोह का आयोजन किया था। पूरे मामले का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद भाजपा नेता नीलेश राणे ने इसकी आलोचना की है।

बता दें कि परली में शरद पवार का जन्मदिन उनके परली निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में अभिनेता गोविंदा की उपस्थिति में मनाया गया। यहां 81 किलोग्राम का केक लाया गया था जिसे बॉलीवुड अभिनेता गोविंदा और धनंजय मुंडे ने काटा। इसके बाद केक खाने के लिए मंच पर कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़ पहुंच गई। भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए आयोजकों को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

