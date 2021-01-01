पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BMC बजट 2021:मुंबई महानगर पालिका का 39 हजार करोड़ का बजट पेश, हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट के लिए 4,728 करोड़ का प्रावधान

मुंबई38 मिनट पहलेलेखक: विनोद यादव



मुंबई महानगर पालिका (मनपा) आयुक्त इकबाल सिंह चहल ने बुधवार को बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका का साल 2021-22 का बजट पेश किया। यह बजट पिछले साल की तुलना में 16.74 फीसदी ज्यादा रहा। चहल ने बजट में 39,038.83 करोड़ रुपए का राजस्व मिलने और करीब 39,027.32 करोड़ रुपए का खर्च होने का अनुमान व्यक्त किया गया है। इस तरह चालू वित्तीय वर्ष में 11.51 करोड़ रुपए राजस्व सरप्लस रहने का अंदाज जताया गया है।

गौरतलब है कि मुंबई मनपा के 2020-21 के बजट में 33,441.02 करोड़ रुपए का राजस्व प्राप्त होने और 30,861.36 करोड़ रुपए का राजस्व खर्च होने का अनुमान जताया गया था। जबकि प्रत्यक्ष रूप से 6.75 फीसदी (2,258.42 करोड़ रुपए) कम 31,182.60 करोड़ रुपए का ही राजस्व प्राप्त हुआ। इसी तरह 30,861.36 करोड़ रुपए का राजस्व खर्च होने का अंदाज था। मगर 0.99 फीसदी (306.8 करोड़ रुपए) अधिक 31,168.16 करोड़ रुपए राजस्व प्रत्यक्ष रूप से खर्च हुआ।

500 वर्ग फीट के फ्लैट में रहने वालों को नहीं देना होगा सर्वसाधारण टैक्स

बजट में 500 वर्ग फीट तक के फ्लैट और शॉप से वसूले जाने वाले प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स में से अब सर्वसाधारण टैक्स नहीं वसूलने की घोषणा की गई है। इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्रोजेक्टों को गति देने के लिए बजट में ऐसी योजनाओं की वजह से प्रभावित होने वाले लोगों को कैश देकर पुनर्वसन करने के लिए 100 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान किया गया है। बजट में 7,884 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान मुंबई में बारिश के वक्त निर्माण होने वाली बाढ़ जैसी परिस्थिति से निपटने के लिए किया गया है। इसके तहत 250 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक खर्च वाले ब्रीज का निर्माण किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा मिठी नदी, पोयसर नदी, दहिसर नदी और वालभट नदी से संबंधित काम, नयी ड्रेनेज लाइन बिछाने, पंपिंग स्टेशन और सुरंग निर्माण का कार्य किया जाने वाला है।

हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट के लिए 4,728 करोड़ का प्रावधान

मुंबई मनपा के 2021-22 के बजट में 4,728.53 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट के लिए किया गया है। इसमें भगवती अस्पताल के रि-डेवलपमेंट के लिए 75 करोड़, सायन अस्पताल के प्रिमाइसेज के रि-डेवलपमेंट के लिए 75 करोड़, नायर डेंटल अस्पताल के विस्तार के लिए 71.88 करोड़ रुपए, केईएम अस्पताल के प्लाजमा सेंटर के अपग्रेडेशन के लिए 20 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान किया गया है। इसी प्रकार गोरेगांव लिंक रोड के लिए 1300 करोड़, कोस्टल रोड के लिए 2,000 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान बजट में किया गया है।

