सावधानी हटी, दुर्घटना होने से बची:बजट पेश करने के दौरान गलती से पानी समझ सैनिटाइजर पी गए BMC के जॉइंट कमिश्नर

मुंबई2 घंटे पहले
उनके मुंह में सिर्फ एक घूंट सैनिटाइजर ही गया था इसलिए कोई बड़ा नुकसान नहीं हुआ। - Dainik Bhaskar
उनके मुंह में सिर्फ एक घूंट सैनिटाइजर ही गया था इसलिए कोई बड़ा नुकसान नहीं हुआ।

बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका के (BMC) के सह आयुक्त(Joint Commissioner) रमेश पवार ने बुधवार को बजट पढ़ते समय गलती से पानी की जगह सैनिटाइजर पी गए। यह घटना मौके पर मौजूद कुछ कैमरों में कैद हो गई। हालांकि, उनके मुंह में सिर्फ एक घूंट सैनिटाइजर ही गया था इसलिए कोई बड़ा नुकसान नहीं हुआ। जैसे ही उन्हें अपनी गलती समझ में आई, उन्होंने तुरंत पानी की बोतल लेकर मुंह साफ किया।

बीएमसी में यह घटना तब घटी जब रमेश पवार बीएमसी परिसर में शिक्षा बजट पेश कर रहे थे। इस बजट को अतिरिक्त आयुक्त सलिल द्वारा पेश किया जाना था। मगर उनकी गैर मौजूदगी में रमेश पवार यह बजट पढ़ने का काम कर रहे थे। इस दौरान जब उन्हें प्यास लगी तो उन्होंने सैनिटाइजर की बोतल को पानी समझकर उठा लिया और पीने लगे। इस घटना के बाद सभी अधिकारियों के सामने रखा सैनिटाइजर हटा लिया गया।

12 बच्चों को पिलाया सैनिटाइजर
कुछ दिन पहले महाराष्ट्र में बच्चों को सैनिटाइजर पिलाने का मामला सामने आया था। यवतमाल जिले में पोलियो की दवा पिलाने के दौरान आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं ने 12 बच्चों को सैनिटाइजर पिला दिया था। इस घटना के तुरंत बाद बच्चों की तबियत खराब हो गई थी।

