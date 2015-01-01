पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक टीआरपी केस:हंसा की याचिका पर बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने परमबीर सिंह से मांगा जवाब, पुलिस पर उत्पीड़न का लगा है आरोप

मुंबई15 मिनट पहले
मुंबई पुलिस कमिश्नर परमबीर सिंह ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर फेक टीआरपी केस का खुलासा किया था।

बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने टेलीविजन रेटिंग पॉइंट (टीआरपी) घोटाले में शिकायतकर्ता हंसा रिसर्च ग्रुप प्राइवेट लिमिटेड द्वारा दायर एक याचिका पर शनिवार को महाराष्ट्र सरकार, मुंबई पुलिस के आयुक्त परम बीर सिंह तथा दो अन्य पुलिस अधिकारियों से जवाब मांगा। याचिका में पुलिस पर उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया गया है।

हंसा ग्रुप के तीन अधिकारियों ने यह याचिका दायर की थी। इसमें आरोप लगाया गया है कि...

  • मुंबई पुलिस अवैध और अत्यंत आपत्तिजनक तरीके से इस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
  • कंपनी के अधिकारियों को जानबूझकर परेशान किया जा रहा है और उन पर गलत बयान देने के लिए दबाव डाला जा रहा है।
  • याचिका में अनुरोध किया गया कि इस मामले की जांच सीबीआई को सौंप दी जाए।
  • याचिका में सहायक पुलिस निरीक्षक सचिन वाजे और सहायक पुलिस आयुक्त शशांक संदभोर का नाम लिया गया है जो उन्हें परेशान कर रहे थे।

मुंबई पुलिस की ओर से आरोप नकारे गए
शनिवार को परम बीर सिंह, दो पुलिस अधिकारियों और सरकार की ओर से पेश वकील देवदत्त कामत ने लगाए गए आरोपों का खंडन किया और कहा कि याचिकाकर्ताओं को आवश्यक होने पर ही पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने अदालत से कहा कि मामले में जांच अभी चल रही है और याचिकाकर्ताओं के खिलाफ कुछ सामग्री सामने आयी है।

शिकायतकर्ता को बिना कारण के पुलिस स्टेशन नहीं बुलाना चाहिए
पीठ ने कहा कि याचिकाकर्ता को बिना किसी कारण के थाने नहीं बुलाया जाना चाहिए। अदालत ने कहा, "वे शिकायतकर्ता हैं और मामले में आरोपी नहीं हैं। हम जांच रोकने के लिए नहीं कह रहे हैं। लेकिन उन्हें जरूरी होने पर ही उचित समय पर बुलाएं।"

'कुछ चैनलों को फंसाने का दबाव बना रही है मुंबई पुलिस'
कामत ने सहमति जताते हुए अदालत से कहा कि याचिकाकर्ताओं को उचित समय पर सप्ताह में दो बार पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया जाएगा। मामले में अगली सुनवाई 25 नवंबर को होगी। याचिकाकर्ता के वकील सी एस वैद्यनाथन ने दलील दी कि पुलिस कुछ समाचार चैनलों को फंसाने के लिए याचिकाकर्ताओं पर दबाव बना रही है।

