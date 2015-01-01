पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अश्लीलता पर कार्रवाई:7 OTT प्लेटफार्म पर अश्लीलता फैलाने के आरोप में केस दर्ज, प्रोड्यूसर एकता कपूर समेत कई एक्टर्स को बनाया आरोपी

मुंबई26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस मामले में आईपीसी, आईटी और महिलाओं का अभद्र चित्रण (निषेध) अधिनियम की संबंधित धाराओं के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है-फाइल फोटो।
  • अश्लील सामग्री बनाने वाले प्रोडक्शन हाउस, निर्माता, निर्देशक, अभिनेता और क्रू मेंबर्स को भी आरोपी बनाया

अश्लील कंटेंट टेलिकास्ट करने के आरोप में प्रॉड्यूसर एकता कपूर के ऑल्ट बालाजी समेत सात ओवर द टॉप (ओटीटी) प्लेटफार्म और दो पोर्न वेबसाइट के खिलाफ महाराष्ट्र साइबर डिपार्टमेंट ने एफआईआर दर्ज की है। मामले में अश्लील सामग्री बनाने वाले प्रोडक्शन हाउस, निर्माता, निर्देशक, अभिनेता और क्रू मेंबर्स को भी आरोपी बनाया गया है।

इस मामले में आईपीसी, आईटी और महिलाओं का अभद्र चित्रण (निषेध) अधिनियम की संबंधित धाराओं के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। दरअसल पिछले दिनों मुंबई से सटे पालघर इलाके में एक शख्स द्वारा महिलाओं को नौकरी का झांसा देकर उनके साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाने और फिर उनका अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर राष्ट्रीय, अंतर्राष्ट्रीय पोर्न साइट पर बेचने का मामला सामने आया था।

इन 7 ओटीटी प्लेटफार्म के खिलाफ दर्ज हुआ केस
एक शख्स ने इस तरह की अश्लील सामग्री बनाने वालों के खिलाफ शिकायत की थी। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने प्राथमिक जांच के बाद ऑल्ट बालाजी, हॉट-शॉट, फ्लिजमूवीज/फेनिओ/कुकू/नियो फ्लिक्स, उल्लू/हॉटमस्ती, चीकू फ्लिक्स, कुकू, प्राइम फ्लिक्स के अलावा अश्लील सामग्री प्रसारित करने वाली वेबसाइट एक्स-वीडियोज और पोर्न हब वेबसाइट के खिलाफ भी एफआईआर दर्ज की है।

इन धाराओं में दर्ज हुआ केस
एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि मामले में आईपीसी की धारा 292 के साथ आईटी एक्ट की धारा 67, 67 (ए) और महिलाओं की गलत छवि पेश करने के आरोप में संबंधित कानून की धारा 3, 4 के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।

मोबाइल तक सीधे अश्लील सामग्री पहुंचाने का आरोप
शिकायतकर्ता के मुताबिक, ओटीटी प्लेटफार्म और विभिन्न वेबसाइट्स पर अपलोड की गई सामग्री बेहद अश्लील है। इसके प्रसारण के लिए संबंधित एजेंसियों द्वारा किसी तरह का सर्टिफिकेट भी नहीं लिया गया है। एक अधिकारी के मुताबिक, मोबाइल के जरिए बड़ी आसानी से लोग इस तरह की अश्लील सामग्री तक पहुंच रहे हैं। युवाओं पर इसके घातक परिणाम हो सकते हैं। इसीलिए ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म्स और वेबसाइट्स के खिलाफ यह कार्रवाई की गई है।

