अर्नब पर विशेषाधिकार हनन का मामला::महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा और विधान परिषद में हाईकोर्ट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के किसी भी नोटिस का जवाब नहीं देने का प्रस्ताव पास

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रिपब्लिक टीवी ग्रुप के एडिटर इन चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी के खिलाफ लाए गए विशेषाधिकार उल्लंघन प्रस्ताव पर विधायिका और न्यायपालिका आमने-सामने आ गई है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के खिलाफ मंगलवार को विधानसभा और विधान परिषद में एक प्रस्ताव पास हुआ है, जिसमें कहा गया है कि अर्नब मामले में सदन हाईकोर्ट या सुप्रीम कोर्ट के किसी भी नोटिस का न तो संज्ञान लेगा और न ही इसका जवाब देगा।

बता दें कि महाराष्ट्र में दो दिन का शीतकालीन सत्र चल रहा था, इसके आखिरी दिन दोनों सदनों में यह प्रस्ताव बहुमत से पाश हुआ है। हालांकि, भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कुछ नेताओं ने इसका विरोध किया है। विधानसभा स्पीकर नाना पटोले ने इसके एकमत से पास होने का ऐलान करते हुए कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा जारी किसी नोटिस और समन का स्पीकर और डिप्टी स्पीकर नरहरि जिरवाल कोई जवाब नहीं देंगे।

'यह संविधान के आधारभूत ढांचे के खिलाफ'
सदन में पेश प्रस्ताव में कहा गया है कि कोर्ट के किसी नोटिस का जवाब देने का मतलब होगा कि न्यायपालिका आगे विधायिका की निगरानी कर सकती है और यह संविधान के आधारभूत ढांचे के खिलाफ होगा। विधानसभा में स्पीकर नाना पटोले ने कहा कि संविधान ने सरकार के तीनों अंग- न्यायपालिका, विधायिका और कार्यपालिका के लिए कुछ सीमाएं निर्धारित की हैं। हर अंग को इन सीमाओं का सम्मान करना चाहिए। किसी को भी एक-दूसरे की सीमाओं में हस्तक्षेप की कोशिश नहीं करनी चाहिए।

नोटिस का जवाब देने का मतलब-न्यायपालिका को विधायिका पर निगरानी रखने का अधिकार देना
विधान परिषद में अध्यक्ष रामराजे नाइक निंबलकर ने भी प्रस्ताव एकमत से पारित होने का ऐलान किया। इसमें भी कहा गया है कि अगर अर्नब गोस्वामी विशेषाधिकार उल्लंघन की कार्यवाही को न्यायपालिका में चुनौती देते हैं, तो सदन हाईकोर्ट या सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा जारी किए गए किसी नोटिस और समन का जवाब नहीं देगा। निंबलकर ने कहा कि सार्वजनिक तौर पर विधायिका, सचिवालय और उसके सचिव और अन्य अफसर अगर कोर्ट नोटिस का जवाब देते हैं, तो इसका मतलब होगा कि वे न्यायपालिका को विधायिका पर निगरानी रखने का अधिकार दे रहे हैं और यह संविधान के आधारभूत ढांचे का ही उल्लंघन है।

अर्नब के खिलाफ इसलिए जारी हुआ विशेषाधिकार हनन प्रस्ताव
विधानसभा अध्यक्ष की अनुमति के बिना सदन की कार्यवाही की प्रति उच्चतम न्यायालय में जमा करने के मामले में महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा सचिवालय ने रिपब्लिक टेलीविजन के प्रधान संपादक अर्नब गोस्वामी को विशेषाधिकार हनन का नोटिस जारी किया है। अर्नब को 13 अक्टूबर को नोटिस जारी किया गया था और इसके बाद उन्हें चार बार अपना स्पष्टीकरण दर्ज करवाने का नोटिस भेजा गया, लेकिन वे एक भी बार उपस्थित नहीं हुए।

इससे पहले 16 सितंबर को दो दिवसीय मानसून सत्र के दौरान अर्नब के खिलाफ शिवसेना विधायक प्रताप सरनाईक द्वारा विशेषाधिकार हनन प्रस्ताव पेश किया गया था। इस पर विधानसभा सचिवालय ने विशेषाधिकार हनन का नोटिस जारी कर स्पष्टीकरण देने को कहा था।

सरनाईक ने अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत मामले में प्रस्तुत कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे और अन्य मंत्रियों को संबोधित करने के तरीके पर आपत्ति जताई थी। इस नोटिस पर पांच अक्टूबर की मियाद पूरी होने तक जवाब नहीं आने पर स्मरण-पत्र भेजकर 20 अक्टूबर तक जवाब तलब किया गया है।

