गणतंत्र दिवस का सेलिब्रेशन:सिंधुदुर्ग के समुद्र में नाव और रंग से बनाया गया 400 फीट का तिरंगा

इस अनोखी संकल्पना को सिंधुदुर्ग के एवरेस्ट नायक पराजित परदेसी और उनकी टीम के प्रयास से पूरा किया गया।

गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर दांडी बीच में सिंधुदुर्ग किले के पास समुद्र में तीन नावों की मदद से 400 फीट लंबा तिरंगा बनाकर एक अनोखी सलामी दी गई। इस अनोखे दृश्य को ड्रोन कैमरे से शूट किया गया है।

इस अनोखी संकल्पना को सिंधुदुर्ग के एवरेस्ट नायक पराजित परदेसी और उनकी टीम के प्रयास से पूरा किया गया। खास यह है कि इस 400 फुट लंबे तिरंगे को बनाने में फूड कलर का इस्तेमाल किया गया था। नाव में सवार लोगों ने इस दौरान भारत माता की जय का जयकारा भी लगाया।

पहले भी ऐसे कारनामे करते रहे हैं पराजित परदेसी
इससे पहले पराजित परदेसी और उनकी टीम ने 15 अगस्त, 2019 को लोनावला में 321 फीट की भव्य तिरंगा रैली का आयोजन किया था। पिछले साल, तानाजी मालुसरे को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए सिंहगढ़ में 350 फुट की तिरंगा रैली आयोजित की गई थी। तीन महीने पहले, तिरंगे झंडे के माध्यम से कालसुबाई चोटी पर महाराष्ट्र का नकशा तैयार किया गया था।

