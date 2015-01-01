पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Cricketer Krunal Pandya Was Interrogated At Mumbai's International Airport, Gold Recovered In Excess Of The Prescribed Quantity

क्रिकेटर के पास मिला ज्यादा गोल्ड:क्रुणाल पांड्या को मुंबई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर पूछताछ के रोका गया

मुंबई
अपने भाई हार्दिक पंड्या(बाएं) के साथ क्रुणाल पांड्या(दाएं)-फाइल फोटो।

IPL में मुंबई इंडियंस के लिए खेलने वाले क्रिकेटर क्रुणाल पांड्या को मुंबई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर पूछताछ के रोका गया है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, उनके पास तय मात्रा से ज्यादा का गोल्ड बरामद हुआ है। फिलहाल कस्टम के अधिकारी उनसे पूछताछ कर रहे हैं। अधिकारी इतना ज्यादा सोने के कागजात की मांग कर रहे हैं।

ड्यूटी फ्री सोने की सीमा
एक वर्ष से अधिक समय तक विदेश में रहने वाले व्यक्ति 50 हजार रुपए तक का सोना भारत में ड्यूटी फ्री लेकर आ सकते हैं। वहीं, महिलाओं के लिए ये छूट एक लाख रुपए तक है। महिलाएं एक लाख रुपए तक की कीमत का सोना ड्यूटी फ्री लेकर भारत आ सकती हैं। ड्यूटी फ्री की शर्तें सिर्फ सोने के आभूषणों पर लागू हैं। सोने के सिक्कों और बिस्किट्स पर ड्यूटी देना पड़ता है।

कंगन और महंगी घड़ियां मिलीं

DDR सूत्रों के अनुसार, क्रुणाल के पास अघोषित गोल्ड, जिनमें सोने के 2 कंगन, कुछ महंगी घड़ियां और कई कीमती सामान मिले हैं। क्रिकेटर ने इसका डिक्लेरेशन नहीं किया था।

IPL में अब तक 55 मैच खेले हैं

क्रिकेटर हार्दिक पांड्या के भाई क्रुणाल 2016 में अपने आईपीएल डेब्यू के बाद से वे मुंबई इंडियंस टीम का हिस्सा हैं। क्रुणाल ने अब तक 55 मैच खेले हैं और 891 रन बनाए हैं। उन्होंने अब तक 40 विकेट लिए हैं। क्रुणाल का आईपीएल में सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर 86 है, जबकि सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी के आंकड़े 3/14 हैं। क्रुणाल की टीम मुंबई इंडियंस ने फाइनल मैच में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को पांच विकेट से हराकर लगातार दूसरी साल खिताब अपने नाम किया था। IPL के बाद 25 सदस्यीय टीम इंडिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए रवाना हुई, जबकि बाकी खिलाड़ी स्वदेश लौट गए।

