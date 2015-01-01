पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दाऊद इब्राहीम पर शिकंजा:दिल्ली के दो वकीलों ने खरीदी अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन की 6 प्रॉपर्टीज, 11 लाख रुपए में नीलाम हुई पुश्तैनी हवेली

मुंबई5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दाऊद का पुश्तैनी मकान रत्नागिरी के खेड़ तालुका में स्थित है।

स्कालर्स एंड फॉरेन एक्सचेंज मैनिपुलेटर्स (SAFEMA) के तहत अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहीम की 7 में से 6 संपत्तियों को मंगलवार दोपहर नीलाम कर दिया गया। डॉन की 6 संपत्तियों की कुल नीलामी के बाद 22 लाख 79 हजार 600 रुपए जमा हुए हैं। सफेमा की धारा 68F, वांटेड अपराधियों और उनके परिवार के सदस्यों और रिश्तेदारों की संपत्तियों को संलग्न करने का अधिकार प्रदान करती है। कोविड को देखते हुए 'साफेमा' ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिये इस नीलामी प्रक्रिया को पूरा किया। आज कुल 17 संपत्तियों को नीलाम किया गया, जिसमें से 7 प्रॉपर्टी दाऊद की और एक फ्लैट इकबाल मिर्ची का था।

दिल्ली के दो वकीलों ने खरीदी दाऊद की 6 प्रॉपर्टीज
जानकारी के मुताबिक, दिल्ली के रहने वाले वकील अजय श्रीवास्तव को दाऊद इब्राहिम की दो प्रॉपर्टी और वकील भूपेंद्र भारद्वाज को दाऊद इब्राहिम की चार प्रॉपर्टी मिली है।

दाऊद की 4, 5 ,7 और 8 नंबर संपत्ति भूपेंद्र कुमार भारद्वाज ने खरीदी हैं। जबकि 6 और 9 नंबर की संपत्ति वकील अजय श्रीवास्तव ने ली है। दाऊद की 10 नंबर की प्रॉपर्टी को नीलामी से पहले तकनिकी वजहों से ऑक्शन में नहीं रखा गया। इस प्रॉपर्टी की मार्किंग(सीमा) पर कुछ विवाद था।

आज कुल 17 संपत्तियों की हुई नीलामी
साफेमा ने कुल 17 संपत्तियों की नीलामी की है, जिसमें से 7 संपत्तियां अकेले दाऊद इब्राहिम की थीं। साफेमा के जांच अधिकारी मुनाफ सैयद के मुताबिक, रत्नागिरी के खेड़ में दाऊद की कुल 13 संपत्ति थीं, जिसमें से 6 की निलामी की गई है। इन संपत्तियों की कीमत तकरीबन 80 लाख लगाई गई थी। रत्नागिरी में स्थित दाऊद की पुश्तैनी हवेली महज 11 लाख 2 हजार में बिक गई।

आज नीलाम हुई संपत्तियों में खेड़ तालुका के मुम्बाके गांव में जमीन का एक टुकड़ा शामिल था। इसके लिए आरक्षित कीमत 1.38 लाख लगाई गई थी। इसके अलावा एक जमीन और उसपर बना दो मंजिला बंगला भी आज नीलाम हुआ है। इसके लिए पांच लाख रुपए का बेस कीमत रखी गई थी। पेट्रोल पंप के नाम पर ली गई एक जमीन को भी नीलाम किया गया है।

नहीं बिकी इकबाल मिर्ची की कोई भी प्रॉपर्टी
इकबाल मिर्ची की जुहू वाला बंगला इस बार भी नहीं नीलाम हो सका। ज्यादा कीमत का हवाला देते हुए बोली लगाने वाले ने अपने हाथ इस मामले में खींच लिए। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम के सहयोगी इकबाल मिर्ची के परिवार के सदस्यों से जुड़ी 7 संपत्तियों को पिछले महीने अटैच (संलग्न) किया है। इनमें एक सिनेमा हॉल, एक होटल, एक निर्माणाधीन होटल, दो बंगले और पंचगनी में 3.5 एकड़ जमीन शामिल है। जब्त की गई संपत्तियों की कीमत 22 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक बताई जा रही है।

2018 में नीलाम हुई थी दाऊद की 3 संपत्तियां
1993 ब्लास्ट केस में नाम आने के बाद 25 साल पहले भारत सरकार ने दाऊद की कई सम्पतियों को जब्त कर लिया था। साल 2018 में साफेमा के तहत दाऊद के नागपाड़ा में बने रौनक अफरोज होटल, डाम्बर वाला बिल्डिंग और शबनम गेस्ट हाऊस को को नीलाम किया गया था। उसके बाद दाऊद की बहन हसीना पारकर का फ्लैट भी एजेंसी नीलाम करने में कामयाब रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्वालियर समेत प्रदेश के बाकी हिस्सों में भाजपा को बढ़त, सिर्फ चंबल में कांग्रेस - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें