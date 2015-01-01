पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक TRP केस:रेटिंग एजेंसी BARC के पूर्वी COO को मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच ने किया अरेस्ट, इस केस में यह 14वीं गिरफ्तारी

मुंबई3 मिनट पहले
गिरफ्तारी के बाद रोमिल को लेकर मुंबई मेट्रोपोलिटन कोर्ट में जाते क्राइम ब्रांच के अधिकारी।

मुंबई पुलिस की क्राइम ब्रांच टीम ने कथित टीआरपी (टेलीविजन रेटिंग पॉइंट) घोटाला मामले में ब्रॉडकास्ट ऑडियंस रिसर्च काउंसिल (BARK) के पूर्व COO (चीफ ऑपरेटिंग ऑफिसर) रोमिल रामगढ़िया को गुरुवार को अरेस्ट किया है। फेक टीआरपी केस में यह 14वीं गिरफ्तारी है। इससे पहले रिपब्लिक टीवी, बॉक्स सिनेमा और फक्त मराठी चैनल के कर्मचारियों को पुलिस ने अरेस्ट किया था। हालांकि, एक-दो को छोड़ ज्यादातर अभी जमानत पर हैं।

क्राइम ब्रांच के एक अधिकारी ने कहा, 'जांच के दौरान टीआरपी केस में रागगढ़िया की कथित संलिप्तता का पता चला, जिसके बाद उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। रामगढ़िया को एक स्थानीय अदालत के समक्ष पेश किया गया। जहां से अदालत ने उन्हें 19 दिसंबर तक पुलिस कस्टडी में भेज दिया है।' पुलिस ने रिपब्लिक मीडिया नेटवर्क के सीईओ विकास खानचंदानी को टीआरपी घोटाले के सिलसिले में रविवार को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। हालांकि, एक अदालत ने बुधवार को उनकी जमानत मंजूर कर ली।

अदालत में रामगढ़िया की दलील

  • अदालत में सुनवाई के दौरान रोमिल रामगढ़िया की ओर से वकील मृण्मय कुलकर्णी ने कहा कि उन्हें(रोमिल) हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ करने की जरुरत नहीं है। रामगढ़िया ने कई महीने पहले ही कंपनी से इस्तीफा दे दिया था और उनका कथित टीआरपी घोटाले से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। उन्होंने यह भी तर्क दिया कि रामगढ़िया की रेटिंग एजेंसी BARC में बहुत विशिष्ट भूमिका थी और वह किसी भी तरह की गैरकानूनी गतिविधियों में शामिल नहीं थे।

अदालत में क्राइम ब्रांच की ओर से बताया गया कि रोमिल से अभी पूछताछ करना बाकी है इसलिए बिना कस्टडी के यह संभव नहीं है। जिसे अदालत ने माना और उन्हें 19 दिसंबर तक कस्टडी में भेज दिया है।

क्या है फेक TRP केस?

फेक TRP हेर-फेर घोटाला अक्टूबर में सामने आया था, जब हंसा के एक अधिकारी ने मुंबई पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज की थी। इसके बाद फक्त मराठी और बॉक्स सिनेमा के मालिक को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। नवंबर में, मुंबई पुलिस क्राइम ब्रांच ने कथित फर्जी टेलीविज़न रेटिंग पॉइंट्स (TRP) मामले में 1,400 पन्नों की चार्जशीट दायर की, जिसमें रिपब्लिक मीडिया नेटवर्क और न्यूज़ नेशन समेत छह चैनलों का नाम था। बताया गया था कि TRP बढ़ाने के लिए लगभग दो साल से पैसे दिए जा रहे थे।

क्या है टीआरपी?

  • टीआरपी यानी टेलीविजन रेटिंग पॉइंट। यह किसी भी टीवी प्रोग्राम की लोकप्रियता और ऑडियंस का नंबर पता करने का तरीका है। किसी शो को कितने लोगों ने देखा, यह टीआरपी से पता चलता है।
  • यदि किसी शो की टीआरपी ज्यादा है तो इसका मतलब है कि लोग उस चैनल या उस शो को पसंद कर रहे हैं। एडवर्टाइजर्स को टीआरपी से पता चलता है कि किस शो में एडवर्टाइज करना फायदेमंद रहेगा।
  • सरल शब्दों में टीआरपी बताता है कि किस सामाजिक-आर्थिक पृष्ठभूमि के कितने लोग कितनी देर किस चैनल को देख रहे हैं। यह एक घंटे में, एक दिन में या एक हफ्ते का कुछ समय हो सकता है।

चैनलों के लिए टीआरपी का क्या महत्व है?

  • टीआरपी से ही पता चलता है कि किस चैनल को कितने लोग देख रहे हैं। किस शो की लोकप्रियता ज्यादा है। इसी आधार पर वे अपना प्रमोशनल प्लान तैयार करते हैं और एडवर्टाइजमेंट देते हैं।
  • ज्यादा से ज्यादा एडवर्टाइज चाहिए तो टीआरपी भी अच्छी होना आवश्यक है। इसकी वजह से ही ज्यादातर चैनल टीआरपी को महत्व देते हैं। जिसे ज्यादा लोग देख रहे हैं, उसे ही प्रमोट करते हैं।

टीआरपी को कैल्कुलेट कैसे करते हैं?

  • बार्क (ब्रॉडकास्ट ऑडियंस रिसर्च काउंसिल) ने करीब 45 हजार घरों में डिवाइस लगाया है, जिसे बार-ओ-मीटर या पीपल मीटर कहते हैं। यह मीटर शो में एम्बेड वाटरमार्क्स को रिकॉर्ड करता है।
  • बार्क रिमोट में हर घर के प्रत्येक सदस्य के लिए अलग बटन होता है। शो देखते समय उन्हें वह बटन दबाना होता है, जिससे बार्क को यह पता चलता है कि किस शो को परिवार के किस सदस्य ने कितनी देर देखा।
  • इसी आधार पर बार्क बताता है कि 20 करोड़ टीवी देखने वाले परिवारों में शो या प्रोग्राम देखने का पैटर्न क्या है या 84 करोड़ दर्शक क्या देख रहे हैं और कितनी देर क्या देखना पसंद करते हैं।
  • इन परिवारों को 2015 में नए कंज्यूमर क्लासिफिकेशन सिस्टम (एनसीसीएस) के तहत 12 कैटेगरी में बांटा गया है। इसमें परिवार का मुख्य कमाने वाले सदस्य की पढ़ाई के स्तर के साथ ही घर में बिजली के कनेक्शन से लेकर कार तक की उपलब्धता को आधार बनाया जाता है।
  • बार्क एक इंडस्ट्री बॉडी है, जिसका संयुक्त मालिकाना हक एडवर्टाइजर्स, एड एजेंसियों और ब्रॉडकास्टिंग कंपनियों के पास है। इंडियन सोसायटी ऑफ एडवर्टाइजर्स, इंडियन ब्रॉडकास्टिंग फाउंडेशन और एडवर्टाइजिंग एजेंसी एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया इसके संयुक्त मालिक है।
