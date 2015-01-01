पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक TRP केस:रिपब्लिक टीवी के CEO विकास खानचंदानी को मिली जमानत, 15 दिसंबर तक थे पुलिस कस्टडी में

मुंबई28 मिनट पहले
विकास गिरफ्तार होने वाले रिपब्लिक टीवी के दूसरे अधिकारी हैं।

कथित टेलीविजन रेटिंग पाइंट (TRP) घोटाले में गिरफ्तार रिपब्लिक टीवी के CEO विकास खानचंदानी को मुंबई की एस्प्लेनेड कोर्ट से जमानत मिल गई है। रविवार को गिरफ्तार हुए खानचंदानी 15 दिसंबर तक पुलिस कस्टडी में थे। मुंबई पुलिस के कमिश्नर परमबीर सिंह ने करीब दो महीने पहले इस स्कैम का खुलासा किया था। रिपब्लिक के अलावा दो मराठी चैनलों बॉक्स सिनेमा और फकत मराठी पर भी आरोप थे।

टीआरपी फर्जीवाड़े में विकास खानचंदानी समेत अब तक कुल 13 को अबतक गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। हंसा रिसर्च के अधिकारी नितिन देवकर की शिकायत पर मुंबई पुलिस की क्राइम ब्रांच ने 6 अक्तूबर को इस मामले में केस दर्ज किया था। इस मामले में रिपब्लिक मीडिया नेटवर्क के असिस्टेंट वाइस प्रेसिडेंट और डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन हेड घनश्याम सिंह भी गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं। विकास गिरफ्तार होने वाले रिपब्लिक टीवी के दूसरे अधिकारी हैं।

दो बार पूछताछ के बाद हुई थी गिरफ्तारी

इसी केस में खानचंदानी का बयान दो बार दर्ज किया गया था और उनकी भूमिका रिपब्लिक टीवी के डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन हेड घनश्याम सिंह से पूछताछ के दौरान सामने आई थी। इस मामले से जुड़े एक जांच अधिकारी ने कहा था, 'हमारे पास खानचंदानी के खिलाफ प्रत्यक्ष सबूत हैं और पहले से ही गिरफ्तार आरोपी घनश्याम सिंह के साथ उसका लिंक भी मिला है।'

गिरफ्तार करने के बाद विकास खानचंदानी को ले जाते मुंबई पुलिस के अधिकारी।
वॉट्सऐप से मिले पुलिस को अहम सुराग

जांचकर्ताओं ने कहा था कि खानचंदानी एक इंटरनल वॉट्सऐप ग्रुप का हिस्सा थे, जिसमें LCN (लॉजिकल चैनल नंबर) पर चर्चा होती थी। क्राइम ब्रांच ने अदालत में पेश की गई चार्जशीट में उल्लेख किया था कि चैनल के अधिकारियों ने केबल ऑपरेटरों और मल्टी सिस्टम ऑपरेटर्स (मल्टी सिस्टम ऑपरेटर) के साथ मिलकर रिपब्लिक टीवी को ड्यूल लॉजिकल चैनल नंबर (LCNs) या दो फ्रीक्वेंसी पर चलाया, जो भारतीय दूरसंचार नियामक प्राधिकरण (TRAI) के दिशा-निर्देशों का उल्लंघन है।

क्या है फेक TRP केस?

फेक TRP हेर-फेर घोटाला अक्टूबर में सामने आया था, जब हंसा के एक अधिकारी ने मुंबई पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज की थी। इसके बाद फक्त मराठी और बॉक्स सिनेमा के मालिक को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। नवंबर में, मुंबई पुलिस क्राइम ब्रांच ने कथित फर्जी टेलीविज़न रेटिंग पॉइंट्स (TRP) मामले में 1,400 पन्नों की चार्जशीट दायर की, जिसमें रिपब्लिक मीडिया नेटवर्क और न्यूज़ नेशन समेत छह चैनलों का नाम था। बताया गया था कि TRP बढ़ाने के लिए लगभग दो साल से पैसे दिए जा रहे थे।

